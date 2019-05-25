RadioandMusic
'Vaddi Sharaban' controversy: Vipin Patwa highlights women empowerment

MUMBAI: Movies and film songs landing into controversies has become a ‘thing’ in the past few years. One of the recent songs that has landed into a controversy is Vaddi Sharaban from the Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyar De. This time, the objection is over an alcohol bottle held by the female protagonist in the song.

Music composer Vipin Patwa is distressed but chooses restraint over the censorship.

“We respect censor board’s objection. However, this is not for the first, a song is picturized with lead actors holding an alcohol bottle, though it might be a rare occasion of a female actor holding it. However, we speak about women empowerment but refuse to accept that females drink too.”

The song introduces Rakul Preet, the lead actress of the film. Vipin justifies the presence of the alcohol bottle, “She is a London based girl belonging to the age group of 20-25 years and the song is about how she reacts after getting drunk at a party.”

“The character played by Rakul goes back to her village, where this song is being played in the background. Hence, Vaddi Sharaban had to be earthy to suite, both, the urban and rural atmosphere,” he further explains.

The song forms one of the key highlights of the film. Hence, landing into a controversy might hamper its popularity. Also, the solution found by the censor board is not completely convincing as the substitute found for alcohol in the hands is flowers.

Vipin says he has done what he could, “I have done my part of working, rest is in the hands of censor board.”

Vaddi Sharaban was the first song released from De De Pyaar De and has garnered over 21 million views on YouTube as of now. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans.

Watch here

The composer also revealed that the makers are planning for a sequel of De De Pyaar De.

Meanwhile, Vipin Patwa is working on movies and singles simultaneously.

