News |  25 May 2019 15:52 |  By RnMTeam

Singers ace style in scorching summer!

MUMBAI: Summer is getting hotter and those soaring temperatures are making us opt for the easy breezy casual look. But, our music queens are in no mood of compromising with their fashion game and have taken the scorching heat challenge.

The stylish singers have posted their voguish looks on Instagram this week and we at Radioandmusic have listed some of the best ones to charm your summer fashion goals!

Do have a look below:

Neha Kakkar

Neeti Mohan

Shalmali Kholgade

Dhvani Bhanushali

Monali Thakur

Tulsi Kumar

Jonita Gandhi

Prakriti Kakkar

