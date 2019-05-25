Singers ace style in scorching summer!
MUMBAI: Summer is getting hotter and those soaring temperatures are making us opt for the easy breezy casual look. But, our music queens are in no mood of compromising with their fashion game and have taken the scorching heat challenge.
The stylish singers have posted their voguish looks on Instagram this week and we at Radioandmusic have listed some of the best ones to charm your summer fashion goals!
Do have a look below:
Neha Kakkar
Neeti Mohan
Shalmali Kholgade
Dhvani Bhanushali
Monali Thakur
Tulsi Kumar
Jonita Gandhi
Anyone daydreaming about the weekend already? #mondaymood #mondays #daydreaming #isittheweekendyet #photoshoot . . . Magazine @mustbekismet_official Photography @divinemethodphoto Clothing @amaracouture Jewellery @jayaandco Muah @beauteeinc Venue @berkeleyevents Flowers @bloomenbrides Decor @diyadecor Stylist and art direction @thesai.lens
Prakriti Kakkar