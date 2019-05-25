Shreya Ghoshal records for Rahman's '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal has recorded a song for A R Rahman’s debut directorial venture, 99 Songs. The singer has sung the Tamil version of Azhage Aaruyire, an upcoming Lullaby number.

The music maestro shared a glimpse of the recording session on his Instagram handle and his caption grabbed our attention. Do have a look below!

Ghoshal re-posted the video while expressing her happiness on working with Rahman once again.

She exclaimed, “Truly honoured to have recorded this beautiful song for @arrahman sir’s movie #99songs. Can’t wait to watch the film and listen to the whole album!”

The glimpse of Shreya’s melodious voice in the video has made fans eagerly await the song. Penned by Thamarai, the music is composed by Rahman, who has also produced the film. 99 Songs is slated to release on 21 May 2019.

Shreya and Rahman have worked on Bollywood numbers like Saans (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) Banarasiya (Raanjhanaa), Barso (Guru) etc. The duo has also collaborated on some amazing Tamil songs like Aaromale, Mannipaaya, Neethanae etc. Ghoshal was also nominated for Neethanae in the ‘Best Song’ category of Filmfare Awards South 2018.