RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2019 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal records for Rahman's '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal has recorded a song for A R Rahman’s debut directorial venture, 99 Songs. The singer has sung the Tamil version of Azhage Aaruyire, an upcoming Lullaby number.

The music maestro shared a glimpse of the recording session on his Instagram handle and his caption grabbed our attention. Do have a look below!

Ghoshal re-posted the video while expressing her happiness on working with Rahman once again.

She exclaimed, “Truly honoured to have recorded this beautiful song for @arrahman sir’s movie #99songs. Can’t wait to watch the film and listen to the whole album!”

The glimpse of Shreya’s melodious voice in the video has made fans eagerly await the song. Penned by Thamarai, the music is composed by Rahman, who has also produced the film. 99 Songs is slated to release on 21 May 2019.

Shreya and Rahman have worked on Bollywood numbers like Saans (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) Banarasiya (Raanjhanaa), Barso (Guru) etc. The duo has also collaborated on some amazing Tamil songs like Aaromale, Mannipaaya, Neethanae etc. Ghoshal was also nominated for Neethanae in the ‘Best Song’ category of Filmfare Awards South 2018.

Tags
Shreya Ghoshal A R Rahman 99 Songs Instagram Jab Tak Hai Jaan Banarasiya Raanjhanaa Barso Re Megha Megha Filmfare Awards
Related news
News | 23 May 2019

Shalmali sings for a cause!

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade recently took over the stage for a cause. The singer performed in Ahmedabad at an event organised by ‘People for Animals’, an NGO that works for animals.

read more
News | 23 May 2019

Raftaar's lessons on 'humanity'

MUMBAI: Our country has had the wisest of saints who’ve left back life’s important lessons in the form of scriptures. But, unfortunately, we still rate high on crime. We as a country seem to be missing on basic human values and we have to be reminded of them, time and again.

read more
News | 22 May 2019

Shalmali Kholgade to release singles

MUMBAI: Shamali Kholgade who is currently the talk of the town for her glam looks will soon be releasing a series of singles.The Lat Lag Gayee singer revealed the big news on her Instagram account.

read more
Madonna
News | 20 May 2019

Madonna hits back over Eurovision criticism

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has clapped back at her haters after her Eurovision Song Contest 2019 performance fell flat. Madonna was blasted for her lack-lustre show on the global TV event, with critics insisting

read more
News | 18 May 2019

Falguni Shah credits motherhood for Grammy nomination

MUMBAI: We just celebrated Mother’s Day and the phenomenal contribution of mothers in our lives. A mother is the first source of information for every child, who is curious and more often inundates her with questions.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I am astonished that 50 per cent of the Indian working population is under 25: Greg Bebee, Sennheiser

“It’s really been an enlightening experience to be exposed to so many cultures, people, and read more

News
Big FM's RJ Vrajesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrajesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Bhasin plans to get closer to fans

MUMBAI:  Neha Bhasin’s recent instagram post has grabbed attention on social media. Her post reveals that she is planning to get closer to her fans...read more

2
Singers ace style in scorching summer!

MUMBAI: Summer is getting hotter and those soaring temperatures are making us opt for the easy breezy casual look. But, our music queens are in no...read more

3
Experience intimate love, heartbreak in 'Bekhayali'

MUMBAI: The much awaited song, Bekhayali from the upcoming Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is storming the internet. The track is...read more

4
'Vaddi Sharaban' controversy: Vipin Patwa highlights women empowerment

MUMBAI: Movies and film songs landing into controversies has become a ‘thing’ in the past few years. One of the recent songs that has landed into a...read more

5
Shreya Ghoshal records for Rahman's '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal has recorded a song for A R Rahman’s debut directorial venture, 99 Songs. The singer has sung the Tamil version of Azhage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group