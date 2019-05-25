Neha Bhasin plans to get closer to fans

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin’s recent instagram post has grabbed attention on social media. Her post reveals that she is planning to get closer to her fans by bringing about a change in her schedule.

This is great news for all her fans as she is all prepped up to interact with her fans and make her connect with them stronger.

Besides, the singer also has a message for the ones who dislike her.

The Dhunki singer posted, “Will make an extensive video on a few social media changes I want to bring in my life. I think it will bring you n I closer. Will minimize the social media negativity. I will focus even more on creativity, will have more positivity and I will have dedicated plan for weekly interactions with you. For the ones who really love me your love will reach me and I know you will support my decision. For the one's who r online to just comment don't deserve me or my art anyway. Love you guys .”

On the work front, the singer has released an Indie song called Meri Odhe Naal that had great influences of ordinary and funk Bhangra.

Check the video below:

Also, her reprised version of song Chashni from the Salman Khan starrer, Bharat has drizzled romance in the air.

Check the song below: