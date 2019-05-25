Lyricist Sameer reveals story behind making of 'Aashiqui'

MUMBAI: This weekend is touted to be one of the most melodious ones on The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will have Kumar Sanu and lyricist Sameer as special guests alongside Guinness World Record holders.

While talking about the famous 1990 cult movie, Aashiqui, Sameer made an interesting revelation about ace director Mahesh Bhatt and Gulshan Kumar.

While conversing with Kapil, lyricist Sameer, who has written around 3,500 songs, revealed that Gulshan Kumar didn’t want to produce one of the iconic movies, Aashiqui as he was more interested in producing the music album instead.

It was Sameer who requested Mahesh Bhatt to step in as he was finalized to direct the film. “When Bhatt Sahab and I reached Gulshanji's office, we tried and convinced him to produce the film as the songs were very good, but he still didn’t agree,” Sameer revealed.

He further told, “Bhatt Sahab went on to assure Gulshanji that if the film becomes a hit and its songs do wonders, it will be the best thing to happen in the history of his music label. But if it turns out to be the opposite, Maheshji vowed that he will never direct any film. This led to an agreement. Gulshanji told that he will not only produce Aashiqui as a film, but will also do the best marketing."

Beisdes, singer Kumar Sanu a.k.a the ‘Tiger of Bollywood’, made a revelation that he gets scared of sleeping alone in a bedroom because the Aankh Marey singer thinks there are supernatural powers present.

