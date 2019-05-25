RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2019 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Liberals bully Trump supporters, says Kanye West

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West refused to back down on his support for US President Donald Trump in an appearance on a popular talk show host David Lettermans new Netflix series. 

Kanye, a guest on Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, said that liberals bully Trump supporters, reports deadline.com.

"This is like my thing with Trump - we don't have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel," Kanye said.

His decision to wear a "Make American Great Again (MAGA)" hat is a way to show people they shouldn't be afraid to express opinions, Kanye said, adding that it is "not about politics".

 Letterman challenged Kanye on allegations of voter suppression during mid-term elections.

"So if I see a person that I admire talking about Donald Trump can think whatever he does. I wonder if those thoughts, indirectly, aren't hurting people who are already being hurt," Letterman said.

Kanye countered by asking whether Letterman had ever been bullied in high school for wearing the wrong hat. "Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!" Kanye said.

He had visited the Oval Office and famously wore a MAGA hat on the stage on Saturday Night Live during a guest appearance.

While he said earlier this year that he would step away from politics, he did tweet his support in January.

He tweeted, "Trump all day. One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can't tell me what to do because I'm black."

(Source: IANS) 

Tags
Kanye West Donald Trump Netflix
Related news
News | 02 May 2019

Jaden might play Kanye West in anthology series

MUMBAI: Rapper-actor Jaden Smith might play rapper Kanye West in an anthology series.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2019

Kanye West considering creating his own church

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is considering creating his own church to permanently host Sunday Service claims a source.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2019

Kanye West sells church clothes at Coachella

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye Wests Sunday Service wasn’t the only big draw on the last day of Coachella.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2019

Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

MUMBAI: Hip-hop star Chance the Rapper has reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley.They wed on Saturday at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, reports people.com.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2019

Justin Bieber feels disconnected, weird

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber says he is struggling with a lot of issues and that he feels weird. He is reportedly been battling to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin work.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's RJ Vrajesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrajesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

News
Big FM's first of its kind record

MUMBAI: In yet another bizarre feat, BIG FM has entered the Asia Book of Records for successfullread more

top# 5 articles

1
Spice Girls hit the wrong note on reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour. But some furious fans complained the sound was so bad they couldn't hear...read more

2
Singers ace style in scorching summer!

MUMBAI: Summer is getting hotter and those soaring temperatures are making us opt for the easy breezy casual look. But, our music queens are in no...read more

3
Indian band wins New Music Scotland award

MUMBAI: Indian band Svara-Kanti led by composer and classical guitarist Simon Thacker, has won the prestigious New Music Scotland award for their...read more

4
'Jaag Hindustan' an eye-opener for Indians: Arya Acharya

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer Arya Acharya, who has more than 550 official Bollywood songs to his credits in the Indian film industry, recently...read more

5
My ex-lover has been my biggest motivation: Chrms, Electronic Producer

MUMBAI: Chrms (pronounced ‘Charms’) is the alias of young electronica producer Veer Kowli. Based in Mumbai, he is inspired by the likes of Flume,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group