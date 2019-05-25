Harshdeep Kaur to collaborate with this singer

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur, who is known for hit tracks like Zaalima, Dilbaro will be soon coming up with something new.

The Dilbaro singer went onto share an update about her upcoming project on Instagram with a hint saying, “Something exciting coming up with Amit Trivedi for MX player.”

This news has stirred curiosity among fans who eagerly want to know about the singer’s upcoming plans.

Besides, after judging The Voice3, Kaur will be performing tonight with Javed Ali in Singapore. This is going to be a treat for all the music lovers.

Harshdeep does not fail to impress us with mind-blowing music and this time, too, we are eagerly waiting for the singer’s upcoming project with Amit Trivedi.

