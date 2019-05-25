Experience intimate love, heartbreak in 'Bekhayali'

MUMBAI: The much awaited song, Bekhayali from the upcoming Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is storming the internet. The track is for all those, who have tasted heartbreak after an intimate love affair.

The music video starts with injured Shahid reminiscing fond memories of his lost love while the song plays in the background, giving that perfect melody. Kapoor is playing the titular character of Kabir Singh, who gets wasted after his lover, played by Kiara Advani, parts ways with him. His journey from intimate love memories to post heartbreak phase is encapsulated in the song.

Watch video here

Bekhayali is sung by Sachet Tandon, whose voice fluctuates from a low to a high pitch. Audio wise, it actually essays the happiness and pain, Shahid’s character goes through. You can actually feel the chills. The aggression in his voice showcases the emotions, Shahid is going through in the song.

Bekhayali’s music can be called as a mix melody of new age romance and heartbreak that will make listeners’ experience both emotions in one song. The apt use of guitar also adds to the melody of the song, which is composed by Sachet-Paramapara. The background score is by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

The song had created hype much prior to its release amongst netizens. A glimpse of the song, played in the background of Kabir Singh’s trailer, made fans go gaga. Social media was flooded with various fan-made cover versions of the track, before to its release. These ranged from guitar to duet covers.

Below is a cover version of the song:











Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s chemistry has intrigued the audience for more. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.



Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on 21 June 2019.