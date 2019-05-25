RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2019 15:09 |  By RnMTeam

Experience intimate love, heartbreak in 'Bekhayali'

MUMBAI: The much awaited song, Bekhayali from the upcoming Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is storming the internet. The track is for all those, who have tasted heartbreak after an intimate love affair.

The music video starts with injured Shahid reminiscing fond memories of his lost love while the song plays in the background, giving that perfect melody. Kapoor is playing the titular character of Kabir Singh, who gets wasted after his lover, played by Kiara Advani, parts ways with him. His journey from intimate love memories to post heartbreak phase is encapsulated in the song.

Watch video here

Bekhayali is sung by Sachet Tandon, whose voice fluctuates from a low to a high pitch. Audio wise, it actually essays the happiness and pain, Shahid’s character goes through. You can actually feel the chills. The aggression in his voice showcases the emotions, Shahid is going through in the song.

Bekhayali’s music can be called as a mix melody of new age romance and heartbreak that will make listeners’ experience both emotions in one song. The apt use of guitar also adds to the melody of the song, which is composed by Sachet-Paramapara. The background score is by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

The song had created hype much prior to its release amongst netizens. A glimpse of the song, played in the background of Kabir Singh’s trailer, made fans go gaga. Social media was flooded with various fan-made cover versions of the track, before to its release. These ranged from guitar to duet covers.

Below is a cover version of the song:




Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s chemistry has intrigued the audience for more. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on 21 June 2019.

Tags
song Sachet Tandon Cover Kabir T-Series Sachet Parampara Shahid Kapoor Kiara Advani Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Ashwin Varde
Related news
News | 24 May 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali's exam break!

MUMBAI: After making headlines for her song, Vaaste, which became the most liked Indian song on YouTube, Dhvani Bhanushali, has now taken a break from music making!

read more
News | 21 May 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

MUMBAI: Leja Re singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Vaaste has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube with over 38 million views. The song team had earlier celebrated 200 million views for the song.

read more
News | 21 May 2019

Shilpa Rao records untitled dance number for Vishal-Shekhar

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who rose to fame with Khuda Jane, has recorded another song with the music composer duo of this popular romantic number, who is none other than Vishal-Shekhar.

read more
News | 20 May 2019

Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-Sulaiman, who are known for releasing a song, every year on the occasion of Ramadan, have something new to dedicate to their beloved Allah!

read more
News | 20 May 2019

T-Series MixTape S2: Tulsi Kumar, Mohammed Irfan's intense love track

MUMBAI: T-Series MixTape Season 2 has been making noise for its mesmerising medleys and jams by singers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's RJ Vrajesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrajesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

News
Big FM's first of its kind record

MUMBAI: In yet another bizarre feat, BIG FM has entered the Asia Book of Records for successfullread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singers ace style in scorching summer!

MUMBAI: Summer is getting hotter and those soaring temperatures are making us opt for the easy breezy casual look. But, our music queens are in no...read more

2
Liberals bully Trump supporters, says Kanye West

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West refused to back down on his support for US President Donald Trump in an appearance on a popular talk show host David...read more

3
KSHMR links up with Kaaze on new track 'Devil Inside Me'

MUMBAI: Following his recent sold-out KSHMR LIVE performance in NYC, KSHMR releases a collaboration with Swedish DJ and producer KAAZE on new single...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali's exam break!

MUMBAI: After making headlines for her song, Vaaste, which became the most liked Indian song on YouTube, Dhvani Bhanushali, has now taken a break...read more

5
Spice Girls hit the wrong note on reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Spice Girls have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour. But some furious fans complained the sound was so bad they couldn't hear...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group