News |  24 May 2019

'Jaag Hindustan' an eye-opener for Indians: Arya Acharya

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer Arya Acharya, who has more than 550 official Bollywood songs to his credits in the Indian film industry, recently released new track, Jaag Hindustan.

Speaking about this informative number, Arya says, “I feel youngsters are forgetting their roots, old traditions and culture. We come from a rich tradition, but people don’t even know certain basics. For example, there are many, who don’t know the importance of lighting a diya (Agar hum ghar mein diya jalate hai toh woh kyu karte hai).

Jaag Hindustan is an eye-opener for Indians, who don’t know their origin. It gives a message to the world about what India is. People should know about our country’s historical background, hidden gems and freedom fighters who gave their lives for us,” he further adds.

Arya is a composer, producer and singer having an experience of more than ten years in rap and hip-hop music. He has also worked with Indian composers like AR Rahman, Himesh Reshammiya, Pritam, etc. But rap remains his favourite.

He explains, “Working with composers made me feel that I was losing touch of the original rap music, I make. Hence, I felt the need to start rapping again.”

He also describes rap, “Honestly, rap means poetry. The whole idea of rap is addressing issues, be it personal, public, national or global."

Arya was the first Indian musician, who was invited by American R&B artist Akon to perform live on stage with him during his ‘Official Akon India Tour’. Apart from films, the musician has also sung for television shows of channels like UTV, Disney, Zee, etc.

Arya has more than 650 Bollywood film songs, singles, ads and jingles to his credit that adds to more than 50 million cumulative hits on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Arya Acharyas has many motivational songs in the pipeline.

