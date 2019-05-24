RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2019 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali’s exam break!

MUMBAI: After making headlines for her song, Vaaste, which became the most liked Indian song on YouTube, Dhvani Bhanushali, has now taken a break from music making!

Well, Dhvani’s short sabbatical is not a holiday, but a study break as the Leja Re singer is preparing for her papers. A source close to the development also informed that the talented youngster is not taking any music assignments until her exams get over.

The singer’s parents are quite supportive of her. Dhvani’s father and T-Series Marketing ,Media & Publishing President Vinod Bhanushali took to Twitter to wish Dhvani good luck along with a picture of hers studying. He tweeted, “It's ECONOMICS Exam today. All the best my princess @dhvanivinod.”

Earlier, Dhvani had informed fans in a video, shared on Twitter, about her month-long break. She shared, “I have my exams coming up. So, I will be off social media for at least a month. Also, I wish all the best to people who are having their exams too. I will see you soon.”

She also thanked fans for the phenomenal success of Vaaste, “Thank you so much for showering so much love for Vaaste,” she exclaimed.

Also Read: Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

For those unaware, Dhvani Bhanushali is pursuing double graduation- B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce) from Bombay University and BME (Business Management & Entrepreneurship) from ISME, Mumbai. She is currently appearing for her B.Com exams.

We wish Dhvani all the best for her exams. We hope she excels in them just like her songs.

Meanwhile, check out Dhvani’s Skincare routine video, exclusively shot with Radioandmusic.

