Singers congratulate BJP on their win

MUMBAI: It’s raining congratulatory messages for BJP and PM Narendra Modi on social media today. Netizens from every field are sending their warm wishes on the parties Lok Sabha elections victory. The list also includes singers.

Check the tweets below:

Adnan Sami

Heartiest Congratulations to @narendramodi ji on a smashing win!!! I’m on a holiday in Germany but have been glued to the TV & internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face!!

Jai Hind! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2019

Shankar Mahadevan

Heartiest congratulations to our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi for the amazing victory!!

Heartiest congratulations to the #NDA and every person in the @BJP4India who has worked so hard towards this amazing historical win! — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 23, 2019

Vishal Dadlani

Irrespective of what polls say, it will be BJP 300+ without counting allies, I'm told by a knowledgable friend. Congrats, @narendramodi @AmitShah and friends.



Also, congrats to everyone speaking their minds and holding their lines. You are proof that our Democracy works. https://t.co/dsBHdipKlG — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 19, 2019

Shaan