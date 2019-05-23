Shalmali sings for a cause!

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade recently took over the stage for a cause. The singer performed in Ahmedabad at an event organised by ‘People for Animals’, an NGO that works for animals.

“I felt a sense of pride singing for the audience in Gandhinagar because they weren’t only present to listen to good music, but since they cared for animals. The crowd did their part by supporting ‘People For Animals’,” exclaimed Shalmali.

Further speaking on her association, the singer added, “It’s always more meaningful to add value to entertainment by associations like these.”

Apart from her energetic performance, the Daaru Desi singer looked ravishing in a yellow outfit, styled by Neha Chaudhary. The lady has always grabbed eyeballs for her quintessential fashion sense.

The Balam Pichkari singer recently spilled beans about her upcoming singles on Instagram.

Also Read: Shalmali Kholgade to release singles