RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 May 2019 19:32 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali sings for a cause!

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade recently took over the stage for a cause. The singer performed in Ahmedabad at an event organised by ‘People for Animals’, an NGO that works for animals.

“I felt a sense of pride singing for the audience in Gandhinagar because they weren’t only present to listen to good music, but since they cared for animals. The crowd did their part by supporting ‘People For Animals’,” exclaimed Shalmali.

Further speaking on her association, the singer added, “It’s always more meaningful to add value to entertainment by associations like these.”

Apart from her energetic performance, the Daaru Desi singer looked ravishing in a yellow outfit, styled by Neha Chaudhary. The lady has always grabbed eyeballs for her quintessential fashion sense.

The Balam Pichkari singer recently spilled beans about her upcoming singles on Instagram.

Also Read: Shalmali Kholgade to release singles

Tags
Daaru Desi Balam Pichkari fashion diva Instagram Shalmali Kholgade
Related news
News | 23 May 2019

Meet Bros unveil their take on fashion

MUMBAI: Baby Doll makers Meet Bros are known for their unique fashion sense and stylish looks that have melted many hearts. Their stunning looks in songs like Yaari Ve have impressed the crowd including us.

read more
News | 23 May 2019

Raftaar's lessons on 'humanity'

MUMBAI: Our country has had the wisest of saints who’ve left back life’s important lessons in the form of scriptures. But, unfortunately, we still rate high on crime. We as a country seem to be missing on basic human values and we have to be reminded of them, time and again.

read more
News | 22 May 2019

Shalmali Kholgade to release singles

MUMBAI: Shamali Kholgade who is currently the talk of the town for her glam looks will soon be releasing a series of singles.The Lat Lag Gayee singer revealed the big news on her Instagram account.

read more
Madonna
News | 20 May 2019

Madonna hits back over Eurovision criticism

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has clapped back at her haters after her Eurovision Song Contest 2019 performance fell flat. Madonna was blasted for her lack-lustre show on the global TV event, with critics insisting

read more
News | 16 May 2019

Social media terrible for my generation: Selena

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez, 26, does not find social media suitable for the young generation as she feels it has devastating effects on them.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's RJ Vrijesh joins drought battle

MUMBAI: BIG FM RJ Vrijesh Hirjee has taken up a unique cause highlighting one of the biggest issuread more

News
9XM launches new podcast for singers
,

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the mosread more

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

News
Big FM's first of its kind record

MUMBAI: In yet another bizarre feat, BIG FM has entered the Asia Book of Records for successfullread more

top# 5 articles

1
Meet Bros unveil their take on fashion

MUMBAI: Baby Doll makers Meet Bros are known for their unique fashion sense and stylish looks that have melted many hearts. Their stunning looks in...read more

2
Pritam and I discuss more than songs: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who recently collaborated with Pritam for the title track of the latest Bollywood movie, Kalank, shares a good bond with...read more

3
The Yellow Diary to perform live at ibis

MUMBAI: ibis in partnership with Sony Music aims to bring live music experiences through its music. In India, the journey started from Gurgaon with...read more

4
Inspired by Priyanka's work in Ethiopia: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: American pop-singer Nick Jonas says he is inspired by his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas's work as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Ethiopia. Nick...read more

5
Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Stump release official music video of 'Summer Days'

MUMBAI: A couple of weeks ago Martin Garrix teamed up with Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy for the release of their summer smash, Summer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group