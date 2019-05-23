RadioandMusic
Raftaar's lessons on 'humanity'

MUMBAI: Our country has had the wisest of saints who’ve left back life’s important lessons in the form of scriptures. But, unfortunately, we still rate high on crime. We as a country seem to be missing on basic human values and we have to be reminded of them, time and again. Recently, Raftaar had to take to social to give out a few ‘humanitarian lessons’ to the netizens.

It all began with the Baby Marvake Maanegi singer’s noble cause being questioned by a netizen.

The rapper recently appealed for his fans to help locate a ‘MISSING’ boy. The post got this reply -  “Hum isko kyu doonda jab humko kuch problem hote hai toh ya log nazar naii aata.” Shocked right! So was the Dhaakad singer.

So, to fix this differently wired human the rapper went onto explain the importance of being selfless, as he said – “Kisi ko to shuruwaat karni hai. Aapse sahi. Madat bhi ijjat ki tarha hai. Aap doge toh milegi. Aur meri nazar me dono cheezein kuch milne ki umeed nahi karni chahiye. Use sauda kehte hai bhai.”

We salute Raftaar for having patiently explained a few humanitarian lessons to this misguided person.

