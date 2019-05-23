RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2019 19:04

Pritam and I discuss more than songs: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who recently collaborated with Pritam for the title track of the latest Bollywood movie, Kalank, shares a good bond with the Bollywood music composer.

Speaking fondly about Pritam, Shilpa exclaimed, “I remember once, while watching Tin Tin, Pritam had called me. When I answered, he asked me to finish the movie and call him back. And, when I called him assuming that there was some recording opportunity, Pritam’s answer was contradictory. He just wanted to know the movie review. He had plans of watching it.”

“We never meet for a song with an agenda or work perspective. We never sit and discuss doing a song in a certain way. We, on the contrary, meet up and discuss probably a Harry Potter movie or maybe a country, I am planning to visit,” added the Bulleya singer.

Apart from sharing a good rapport, Shilpa also admires Pritam’s work and his growth over years.

The Khuda Jaane singer also cleared the air around musicians being serious. “People think that we musicians are drenched in our work, but none of us take it seriously. People think, we are very typical about our lifestyles, projects, but in reality, we are very chilled out. Our aim is to make a good song, but we try and have as much fun as possible. We are not at all discussing our projects all the time.”

Lastly, on being asked if she is a part of T-Series Mixtape Season 2, Shilpa Rao concluded, “I am not working on it yet, but I keep listening to the tracks. Maybe, I will do something in the next season.”

