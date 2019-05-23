RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  23 May 2019 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Bhasin lucky mascot for this Bollywood director

MUMBAI: After delivering back-to-back chartbusters like Jag GhoomeyaSwag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan for Ali Abbas Zafar films, Neha Bhasin is all set to woo the audiences with her upcoming track Chashni from Bharat, which is also directed by Zafar. Seems like Bhasin is a lucky mascot for the Bollywood director, who is working with the singer for the fifth time in the form of Chashni.

Previously Neha has sung Dhunki for Ali’s debut film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. All of their collaborations were successful and gave some memorable songs.

Besides, this is also Neha’s fourth track in recent times for Salman Khan. She had earlier crooned Heeriye, from Race 3 for the Bollywood superstar.

Bharat’s music is hitting the right notes with the listeners and Chashni reprise is a beautiful melody rendered in Neha’s inimitable voice.

Apart from Bharat, Neha has a few singles in the pipeline that will be announced soon.

