News |  23 May 2019 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Bros unveil their take on fashion

MUMBAI: Baby Doll makers Meet Bros are known for their unique fashion sense and stylish looks that have melted many hearts. Their stunning looks in songs like Yaari Ve have impressed the crowd including us. And on the same, we were quite curious to know what the duo think about fashion.

Harmeet expressed, “Worst fashion trend according to me is when people try to be what they are not.”

‘Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak’ rightly said by Rachel Zoe, and well explained by Manmeet, “You have to choose what looks good on you. Never wear something that you are not comfortable with.”

“People trying to wear something which doesn’t suit them at all is the worst fashion trend,” adds Manmeet.

While Harmeet gives some really good advice to his fans, “Everyone’s body shape is different when it comes to fashion I feel what people around you compliment, that's the best and real a trend-setting style you can follow. Wearing Nylon and tight clothes in summers is the worst trend otherwise I feel."

According to Harmeet, “Your wife, girlfriend, and family, especially your mom is the one who can give you some good advice.”

