News |  22 May 2019 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali Kholgade to release singles

MUMBAI: Shamali Kholgade who is currently the talk of the town for her glam looks will soon be releasing a series of singles.

The Lat Lag Gayee singer revealed the big news on her Instagram account.

When a fan quipped the singer about her Bollywood projects the singer said, “Honestly guys I don’t know, whenever the opportunity comes.” But, the reply did not end at this. She went on to add, “I am going to release singles soon! I do hope you enjoy them.”

This is good news for all Shalmali fans that are eagerly waiting for her fresh music.

The singer is known for hit tracks Daaru Desi, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Balam Pichkari, Pareshaan, Mohobbat Buri Bimari amongst others.

Shalmali Kholgade Instagram Bollywood Daaru Desi Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai
