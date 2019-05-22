RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2019

Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer indicted by grand jury

MUMBAI: Rapper Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer Eric Holder has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Holder is accused of two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for the 31 March incident in which two other people were left injured, reports cnn.com.

The 29-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Tuesday and is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing in June. His bail has been set at $6.53 million.

If convicted, Holder will face life in state prison. The penalty for a conviction on an attempted murder charge is 15 years to life.

Hussle was shot dead in March outside his store in Los Angeles.

(Source: IANS)

