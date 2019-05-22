RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  22 May 2019 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

I am grateful to 9122 Records for believing in me: Tara McDonald

MUMBAI: UK Pop star Tara McDonald, who recently released her single, Money Maker  with the Indian record label, 9122 Records had a great time working on the song. The track also marked her collaboration with Latin superstars Zion and Lennox.

Speaking about the song, Tara said, “Money Maker has reggaeton Latin influences. It is about liberation, feeling great in your body, singing just for yourself and dancing like nobody's watching.”

On her association with 9122 Records, McDonald exclaimed, “It is for the first time I have worked with them. Sameer at 9122 Records has launched the song."

"For me, it is an amazing adventure because I had a dream of coming to India. I am so excited to be here. It’s a great country for me to have a record. I am really grateful to 9122 Records for believing in me and the project,” she further said on India.

On being asked if she will be working on more projects with the Indian record label that promotes international talent in India, Tara informed, “Yes, I am making an album, which is based on all the songs, I have made with DJs in the past like Armand van Helden, Axwell etc.  It was an incredible time because I was able to tour the world and take a look at different cultures and music styles. So, my project will be like a book of world music with influences from beautiful countries, I got to experience. It’s like a mix of my last five to eight years of life. I am really excited to share some exciting stories in the form of this album.”

Tara McDonald, who calls herself a team player, has worked with many international artists including French and American. She is also keen to collaborate with Indian musicians.

“One of my key qualities is that I like collaborations. I would love to work with Indian artists,” she revealed.

Money Maker has garnered over 1.1 million views on YouTube since its release on 3 May 2019.

