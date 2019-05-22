RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2019 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

How Usha Uthup lost out on 'Dum Maro Dum'

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Usha Uthup says she was supposed to sing the hit Dum Maro Dum song along with Asha Bhosle in 1971, but lost the opportunity at the last moment.

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shot an episode of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show with Uthup and playback singer Sudesh Bhosle.

During their interaction, Uthup opened up about why she was not able to sing the Dum Maro Dum song in the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

"It was decided that the song Dum Maro Dum will be a duet song sung by Asha Bhosleji and me. We both spent a lot of time rehearsing for the final recording. But during the day of recording, I wasn't called in. So, I ended up calling R.D. Burmanji to confirm the schedule for the recording of the final song.

"To this, he replied saying that the song will be sung by Asha Bhosle. It kind of upset me, but I was definitely not angry as I believe, 'Gaane gaane pe likha hai gaane wale ka naam'," Uthup narrated.

The two singers later lent their voice to the iconic song Hare Rama Hare Krishna for the film.

