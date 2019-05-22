RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2019 17:03

Gully Gang Records takes off with 'Gully Gang Cypher'

MUMBAI: Gully Gang Records announced by DIVINE in February this year has come up with their first single Gully Gang Cypher.

“I never imagined I would say this but I’m thrilled to put out our first project as a team in the form of a ‘cypher’, the rawest form of rap with lyrics being its soul. I love every verse on that beat because it’s all different and everyone came with their own style. This is one of my favourite songs that has come from the scene. There’s Punjabi, Hindi, Bambaiya Hindi, English, Hinglish. I can’t wait to see how people react,” said DIVINE aka Vivian Fernandes.  

The single features fresh and upcoming hip-hop talent like the Kurla quartet Aavrutti, Mumbai hip-hop’s stalwarts D’Evil, Shah Rule. Also, there is music producer Karan Kanchan who demonstrates the label’s endeavour to push emerging and exciting talent in Indian hip-hop.



Song Gully Gang Cypher features four artists and multiple languages like Punjabi, Hindi, Mumbai street slang and English which is a punchy tale of ambition and determination.


