News |  22 May 2019 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B pushes concerts to recover from plastic surgery

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has postponed her upcoming music concerts to fully recover from her plastic surgery procedures.

Cardi's representative informed that the I Do hitmaker wanted to perform but her doctor has given her strict orders to take rest, reports people.com.

"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery.

"Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May," the representative said.

The Grammy Award winner was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival last week.

The radio station later confirmed the news, explaining the show would be postponed to a later date as a result of health issues.

Earlier this month, Cardi opened about her liposuction surgery and its aftermath.

"Like when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, and it's actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.

"The stages are very frustrating. Sometimes it gets a little bit discouraging. You have to get your massages all the time. And sometimes, it might not come out like you wanted it to be. But right now, I'm actually enjoying it," she had said.

(Source: IANS)

