RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2019 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Aparshakti thrilled to be face of pop song

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana is excited to be the face of the pop single Tere Do Naina, composed by Gourov-Roshin and sung by Ankit Tiwari.

"I am thrilled to be the face of the song that is melodic and reminds us of our loved one," Aparshakti said in a statement.

The video of the song also features Akansha Ranjan.

Tere Do Naina, released by Sony Music on Wednesday, is a love song shot in Lucknow.

"The song has a melancholy ballad tune with lyrics that perfectly match. It was a great team to work with and I am sure this will be the love song for the monsoon," said Ankit.

It is part of a three-song EP titled Naina.

While Tere Do Naina is sung by Ankit, Kithe Jave has vocals by Sonu Nigam and Akasa. Jindri has been sung by Devender Pal Singh.

"We are glad that besides the film music that we've done, we've been given this massive opportunity to showcase another side of our art...the one that comes straight from the heart," said Gourov-Roshin, known for their work in films like Baaghi 2 and Total Dhamaal.

Rohan Jha, Head - Pop Music, Sony Music India, added that Gourov-Roshin have "unique combination of soulful melodies and contemporary production. The fact that incredible talents like Sonu Nigam and Ankit Tiwari have agreed to be a part of their debut non-film EP, along with emerging talent like Akasa and Devender Pal Singh, shows the creative and commercial appeal of these songs".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Aparshakti Khurana Gourov-Roshin Ankit Tiwari Sonu Nigam Jindriye Devender Pal Singh
Related news
Gourov-Roshin
News | 22 May 2019

Non-film music has been creating a huge buzz: Gourov-Roshin

MUMBAI: Sony Music will soon be releasing a three-song EP with Bollywood composer duo Gourov-Roshin.The foreseen EP would include Tere Do Naina, sung by Ankit Tiwari, Kithe Jave by Sonu Nigam feat. Akasa Singh, and Jindri by Devendra Pal Singh.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2019

Musicians get inked, encourage Indians to cast their vote

Mumbai: As India braces itself for the 17th Lok Sabha Elections, apart from the commoners and Bollywood people, our musicians too have been vocal of their opinion on politics. And today, as its Mumbai’s turn to vote, many leading musicians have got inked and cast their vote.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2019

Celebrating World Dance Day with iconic Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: April 29 is celebrated as World Dance Day and we know that dance and music go hand-in-hand. India, as a country, has given the world varied forms of music. Bollywood music is one such form, which has produced songs of every genre, be it folk, classical, western or devotional.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2019

Darshan Raval's 'Bhula Diya' and 'Kaash Aisa Hota' rule music charts

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval who ended 2018 on a high note with arguably the biggest hits of the year in Chogada Tara and Kamariya, has started the new year on an upswing as well.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2019

My job is fun but comes with a lot of responsibility: Shruti Vohra, Music video director

MUMBAI: In the mid 90’s, a very unique wave hit the Indian entertainment landscape -music videos. From Alisha Chinoy’s Made in India to Sonu Nigam’s Deewana Tera, we remember all of them.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ByteDance plans free music streaming app in India

MUMBAI: Chinese conglomerate ByteDance is reportedly working on a free music streaming service tread more

Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thread more

News
Big FM's first of its kind record

MUMBAI: In yet another bizarre feat, BIG FM has entered the Asia Book of Records for successfullread more

News
VYRL Originals' 'Sajna Ve' has addictive hook line

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals present one of the biggest collaborations of 2019 in the form of composer-read more

Press Releases
Digital Radio Mondiale to launch new module at debut MBT Hungary Conference

MUMBAI: The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium (DRM) will participate for the first time in the Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lata Mangeshkar completes eighty 'musical' years

MUMBAI: Indian Film Industry has completed over a century of producing movies. While the first few years were of silent movies, soon, talkie era...read more

2
How Usha Uthup lost out on 'Dum Maro Dum'

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Usha Uthup says she was supposed to sing the hit Dum Maro Dum song along with Asha Bhosle in 1971, but lost the opportunity...read more

3
Gully Gang Records takes off with 'Gully Gang Cypher'

MUMBAI: Gully Gang Records announced by DIVINE in February this year has come up with their first single Gully Gang Cypher.read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

MUMBAI: Leja Re singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Vaaste has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube with over 38 million views. The...read more

5
Aastha Gill's new song captures World Cup fever

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has come up with a TikTok World Cup anthem, Jeetega Saara India, fun and energetic song that resonates with India’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group