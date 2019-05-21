Shilpa Rao records untitled dance number for Vishal-Shekhar

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who rose to fame with Khuda Jane, has recorded another song with the music composer duo of this popular romantic number, who is none other than Vishal-Shekhar.

“My next song is with Vishal-Shekhar, which I had recorded last year. I cannot talk much about the song, but it’s a dance number, which I have not sung in a very long time. Neither the title of the song nor the name of the film is yet decided, but the song is expected to release by the end of this year (August-September),” reveals Shilpa.

On her experience of working with Vishal and Shekhar, Rao exclaims, “It was actually fun recording with them, it has always been a blast. I had first recorded a song with them in 2007 (Khuda Jane). We have done so many projects together and have a mutual respect for each other as musicians, work colleagues, who stand-up for so many things in their life.”

Besides, Shilpa Rao’s latest song, the title track of Kalank was another big hit of her career. The song is composed by Pritam with whom Rao has worked on many projects.

“Kalank Title Rrack is a very complicated song though it sounds very relaxed. It is a love song. There is a little tinge of that depth, where you are looking at love not just from the surface but deeper,” explains the Mudi Mudi singer.

She further adds, “When I first heard it, I really fell in love with it because of its composition, lyrics. I told Pritam that I would really enjoy singing it even if I had to sing two or four lines. P

The singer also praises Pritam for growing with his every project.

Meanwhile, the Bulleya singer recently released a jazz cover version of Kalank Title Rrack.

