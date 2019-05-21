RadioandMusic
News |  21 May 2019 09:00

Original songs should always be on the top: Jaz Dhami

MUMBAI: Artist Originals (AO) has launched UK-based singer Jaz Dhami’s second track - Kai Saal, after releasing his first track Kiwe Dossa in February 2019. The song Kai Saal speaks about heartbreak and the pain of ending love at a young age.

Singer Jaz Dhami shares the inspiration behind the song as he credits it to the writer Zohaib Amjad. He says, “The lyrical inspiration came entirely from Zohaib Amjad. He beautifully structured an experience, he’d had in a previous relationship. I just tried to bring it to life through my vocals. Alan Sampson has effortlessly expressed the emotion of the song through his music production. This truly was a collaborative effort.”

In an era of remixes, every artist is trying to carve a niche for himself. Jaz is no different. Jaz speaks about his love for original numbers, “Original songs and compositions should always be on the top. I understand the trend of remakes, as long as they’re done justice. Familiarity helps in making a song a hit quicker, that’s the formula, trending right now. One good thing, it has done is of highlighting talent from the Punjabi music scene, who are looked up by Bollywood for the next big hit.”

As an artist, Jaz likes to explore various genres of music and it reflects in his work, “I enjoy listening to a variety of genres and also like to produce a variety of songs. I love Bhangra, urban and soulful music. I wouldn’t like to pigeon hole myself into one particular genre, I’d rather be known as a versatile artist.”

Continuing his liking for original music, Jaz would like to alternate between singles and album. He reasons out on the same saying, “Both, singles and albums are equally important. Single tracks give you a taste of what is trending, while albums allow an artist space to explore what excites them more, whether it is a commercially popular song or something against the grain.”

Every musician craves the most for an instant reaction and hence, Jaz too loves performing live over recording tracks, “It is the most exciting thing, when you see people singing the words of a song that once began as a WhatsApp voice note. Therefore, I enjoy performing live the most. The journey of that song is only complete when it comes to life on stage. The buzz you get from the crowd interaction, the energy you have on stage can’t be replicated in the studio environment.”

Jaz has been performing live with his UK band. Speaking about the same, he says, “We’ve been together since the start of my career in 2009. The connection we have is great. Performing my songs on stage, with them, gives my songs a new life.”

Artist Originals is the in-house music label of South Asian music streaming service, JioSaavn

