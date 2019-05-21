Lata Mangeshkar completes eighty 'musical' years

MUMBAI: Indian Film Industry has completed over a century of producing movies. While the first few years were of silent movies, soon, talkie era started and what set Indian films apart from the western was not just the diverse storyline, but the inclusion of music, song, and dance. Barring the first couple of years of the talkie cinema, Lata Mangeshkar has been the golden voice that has reverberated in the Indian music scene. She has recently completed an exact 80 years of professional singing and we can’t thank god enough for bestowing us with the legendary singer.

Almost eight decades of Mangeshkar’s life have been dedicated to music solely. Over this span of time, she has conquered hearts with some truly timeless classics. Below is a trivia about the music icon, who has set a benchmark for others to follow!

- Daughter of a legend: Lata Mangeshkar is the eldest daughter of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, a legendary theatre artiste and classical vocalist. It’s no surprise that she started young and learnt the fundamentals of music from her father.

- The actor in Lata: Yes, she acted in movies when she was barely a teenager. She worked for a theatre production company, Praful Theatre. However, very early in her life, she realized her calling was singing and continued to focus on that.

- Lata’s first performance was in 1939 when she was only ten years old. It was a live show held in Solapur, Maharashtra.

- Lata has also played the role of Narad Muni as a child actor.

- After her entry in the film industry, she took the world by storm by her phenomenal voice. She collaborated almost with every music director, for every actress and film.

- Lata had suffered a major bout of Diphtheria, a very fatal disease in the sixties, however, she recovered from it and continued ruling the music world.

- Lata Mangeshkar is the first Indian to have performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

- Right from the winning highest civilian award of India - Bharat Ratna to the highest civilian award of France - Officer of the Legion of Honor, the legend is one of the most celebrated personalities of India.

- Lata Mangeshkar is one of the first playback singers to have raised her voice on the royalty issue.

-She is extremely fond of photography and cricket.

-In her personal life, Lata is known to be close to all her siblings - Asha, Meena, Usha, and Hridaynath.