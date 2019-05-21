DJ culture is getting better in India: DJ Aqeel

MUMBAI: A First of its kind adventure park, Imagica would be celebrating its sixth anniversary with much pomp and happiness. The celebrations for the same are incomplete without electrifying music and who better than, DJ Aqeel, the pioneer of DJ culture in India, to lead the event on coming Saturday.

DJ Aqeel said that the audience should expect a wholesome entertainment package with “crackling music” at the Anniversary bash. He said, “The Imagica Anniversary Bash is going to be great as it the sixth milestone year. There’s going to be a lot of fireworks, crackling music, with an amazing set up of sound and lights display, awesome food, amazing crowd and lots of fun and excitement in store for everyone.”

Continuing he said, “The crowd at Imagica is a healthy mix of youngsters and family segment and what better than Bollywood music that connects with everyone.”

The DJ goes on to share some remarkable changes in the DJ culture till date, “DJ’ing has evolved a lot. Initially, we were four or five DJ’s and now we have 50,000 DJ’s – so we are like a whole army. With the emergence and increase in the occurrence of clubs, pub, lounges, corporate or private parties – has provided multiple opportunities for the evolution and growth of the DJ’ing culture in India. Earlier we used to play one kind of music, now we play multi-genre.”

The popular DJ also thinks that here on the road will just get better for DJing, as the genres are expanding, “And it’s just getting better by the day. People are producing not only Bollywood but English music also. Indian DJ’s are playing abroad and are part of international music festivals. Indian DJ’s today are ‘State Of The Art’ and a force to reckon with.”

Despite many newbies coming in, DJ Aqeel’s position stays undisputed. He continues to work and keep expanding. About his current work, Aqeel says, “Currently working on famous remixes of pop stars and also a couple of Bollywood movies. Besides the usual Bollywood, commercial and EDM, I’m also working on a lot of techno music and will start playing it, October onwards.”

His live performances are known to be electrifying to say the least. His upcoming one is to be held on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at Imagica. The DJ would be headlining the event which features MH43INDIA, Bombay Raja, and much more. The adventure park is most liked place for children, especially during summer vacations. The DJ also said that he himself visits Imagica with his kids, as he shares, “Imagica is a really great, beautiful and amazing place. And I go there all the time with my kids. One day is really not enough and you would want to spend two-three days at least as its really huge, with loads to explore and with an overall great vibe.”

What: Imagica Anniversary Bash

Where: Imagica Theme Park, Off Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Khopoli, Near Lonavala

When: May 25, 2019

Price: Tickets starting from INR. 499/-

Time: 10.00am onwards