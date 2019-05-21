RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 May 2019 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

DJ culture is getting better in India: DJ Aqeel

DJ Aqeel
DJ Aqeel

MUMBAI: A First of its kind adventure park, Imagica would be celebrating its sixth anniversary with much pomp and happiness. The celebrations for the same are incomplete without electrifying music and who better than, DJ Aqeel, the pioneer of DJ culture in India, to lead the event on coming Saturday.

DJ Aqeel said that the audience should expect a wholesome entertainment package with “crackling music” at the Anniversary bash. He said, “The Imagica Anniversary Bash is going to be great as it the sixth milestone year. There’s going to be a lot of fireworks, crackling  music, with an amazing set up of sound and lights display, awesome food, amazing crowd and lots of fun and excitement in store for everyone.”

Continuing he said, “The crowd at Imagica is a healthy mix of youngsters and family segment and what better than Bollywood music that connects with everyone.”

The DJ goes on to share some remarkable changes in the DJ culture till date, “DJ’ing has evolved a lot. Initially, we were four or five DJ’s and now we have 50,000 DJ’s – so we are like a whole army. With the emergence and increase in the occurrence of clubs, pub, lounges, corporate or private parties – has provided multiple opportunities for the evolution and growth of the DJ’ing culture in India. Earlier we used to play one kind of music, now we play multi-genre.”

The popular DJ also thinks that here on the road will just get better for DJing, as the genres are expanding, “And it’s just getting better by the day. People are producing not only Bollywood but English music also. Indian DJ’s are playing abroad and are part of international music festivals. Indian DJ’s today are ‘State Of The Art’ and a force to reckon with.”

Despite many newbies coming in, DJ Aqeel’s position stays undisputed. He continues to work and keep expanding. About his current work, Aqeel says, “Currently working on famous remixes of pop stars and also a couple of Bollywood movies. Besides the usual Bollywood, commercial and EDM, I’m also working on a lot of techno music and will start playing it, October onwards.”

His live performances are known to be electrifying to say the least. His upcoming one is to be held on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at Imagica. The DJ would be headlining the event which features MH43INDIA, Bombay Raja, and much more. The adventure park is most liked place for children, especially during summer vacations.  The DJ also said that he himself visits Imagica with his kids, as he shares, “Imagica is a really great, beautiful and amazing place. And I go there all the time with my kids. One day is really not enough and you would want to spend two-three days at least as its really huge, with loads to explore and with an overall great vibe.”

What: Imagica Anniversary Bash

Where: Imagica Theme Park, Off Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Khopoli, Near Lonavala

When: May 25, 2019

Price: Tickets starting from INR. 499/-

Time: 10.00am onwards

Tags
Imagica DJ Aqeel EDM Bollywood
Related news
News | 21 May 2019

Original songs should always be on the top: Jaz Dhami

MUMBAI: Artist Originals (AO) has launched UK-based singer Jaz Dhami’s second track - Kai Saal, after releasing his first track Kiwe Dossa in February 2019. The song Kai Saal speaks about heartbreak and the pain of ending love at a young age.

read more
News | 20 May 2019

Not a big believer of Bollywood music: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-rapper and actor Baba Sehgal, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy web series titled Bhoot Purva, says the Indian pop music has changed over a period of time so much so that it is a constant task to stay relevant as an artist; e

read more
News | 17 May 2019

Vishal Mishra announces debut single

MUMBAI: It’s quite interesting to watch singers reveal their projects via social media. The latest name in the list is of Vishal Mishra, who has announced his debut independent single, Sajna Ve on Instagram.

read more
News | 16 May 2019

Arpita Chakraborty's songs to be screened at Cannes

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Arpita Chakraborty, who grabbed limelight after singing Paisa Yeh Paisa for Madhuri Dixit in the Bollywood movie, Total Dhamaal, has another reason to cherish.

read more
News | 14 May 2019

Anup Jalota to perform Bollywood's retro songs live

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota will perform live at Tarane, a retro Bollywood night, here, breaking away from his image of 'Bhajan Samrat'.He will perform with singer Usha Timothy on May 18 at the event, hosted by Ta Ra Rum Entertainment, a startup focused on Bollywood musical concerts.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Raftaar's new 'back-to-school' rap out on Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music brings to its listeners the latest rap song of the season by one of thread more

Press Releases
Budxblr ends on high note with extraordinary collabs and performances

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences recently concluded Bangalore edition of their renowned music progrread more

News
RAM Week 18: Radio Mirchi rises to third position in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compread more

News
Leading French label joins forces with Mixtape

MUMBAI: In a bid to strengthen Indo-French culture exchange, members of La Fine Equipe, the laberead more

News
Indian government launches Sangam app for devotional music lovers

MUMBAI: Ministry of Culture, Government of India had upgraded with technology and launched an apread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mel B 'doing fine' following hospital stay

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's vision has been restored after she was temporarily blinded last week, says a source.According to The Sun, the 43-year-old...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar completes eighty 'musical' years

MUMBAI: Indian Film Industry has completed over a century of producing movies. While the first few years were of silent movies, soon, talkie era...read more

3
Rahman's fan dedicates his 'dream car' to maestro

MUMBAI: An Indian man in Australia has purchased his dream car with a customized license plate that reads I (heart emoji) ARR. The music maestro...read more

4
Original songs should always be on the top: Jaz Dhami

MUMBAI: Artist Originals (AO) has launched UK-based singer Jaz Dhami’s second track - Kai Saal, after releasing his first track Kiwe Dossa in...read more

5
Bono's son Elijah to tour with Noel Gallagher

MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher is taking the son of his rocker friend Bono, Elijah Hewson on tour with him as a support act. The former Oasis rocker...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group