News |  21 May 2019 22:19 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

MUMBAI: Leja Re singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Vaaste has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube with over 38 million views. The song team had earlier celebrated 200 million views for the song.

On the noteworthy success of the song, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar says, “Vaaste has truly been a path-breaking solo for Dhvani and it gives us immense pleasure that she is the youngest artist of T-Series.It is indeed an achievement for everyone who has been a part of the song.’’

“For someone who has just entered in her teens, Dhvani Bhanushali is surely the new pop sensation in Bollywood,” he praises Dhvani.

Music composer of the song Tanishq Bagchi also exclaims, “Vaaste is an original composition sung by Dhvani and in no time it has reached such new heights. I am extremely overwhelmed that it has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube.”

On working with Dhvani, he adds, “It was my pleasure to collaborate with Dhvani who at a young age has such maturity and versatility in her voice.”

“YouTube gives a platform to show creativity and you get to know audience reaction immediately,” Tanishq concludes about the popular online video streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Vaaste has garnered over 266 million views on YouTube.

Watch here:

Vaaste Song: Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi | Nikhil D | Bhushan Kumar | Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

Gulshan Kumar Presents latest Hindi Video Song of 2019 Bhushan Kumar's " Vaaste" In the voice of " Dhvani Bhanushali & Nikhil D'Souza", composed by " Tanishk Bagchi " and the lyrics of this new song are penned by " Arafat Mehmood". The Video Directed By Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru.

Dhvani Bhanushali is popular among youth for her magical voice. The youngster has crooned songs like Leja Re, Ishare Tere etc. Her earlier song, Leja Re was another record breaker number.

