RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 May 2019 20:20 |  By RnMTeam

Armin Van Buuren gives me good advice: DJ David Gravell

MUMBAI: DJ and music producer David Gravell’s debut performance at Sunburn 2018 in India had made everyone present go berserk. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the globally famous DJ spilled some interesting details.

“Sunburn is amazing, awesome and one of a kind, the experience was great. I remember last year I was trying to make it to the festival, but couldn’t,” said Gravell.  

Gravell shares a special connection with his fans in India, “I love my fans, they are very friendly. I love the food here too.”

Further making the conversation interesting, the DJ spoke about what he envisions, “I have a vision in mind and know where I want to go with my music. There are many ideas, I want to bring out to the world. Believing in yourself is very special according to me,” added Gravell.

He further added, "All my life I have been doing something that has come straight from my heart. I take the risk, go with the flow each time. Sometimes things don’t work out as I want, but I believe in myself."

Well Gravell also revealed about his biggest adviser, “I am good friends with Armin Van Buuren. He is has been helping me out all these years. He has given me advice that I did not get from anyone else.”

But the DJ himself is a good advisor and this quality is his largest strength. “I give some good advice, my friends keep asking me and I feel blessed to have that quality,” he told.

While the singer shared revealed about his upcoming performances and live gigs, he shared his bucket list. He concluded about his wish to go skydiving with his brother.

Tags
Sunburn David Gravell Armin van Buuren music Sunburn 2018 DJ music producer fans India Food
Related news
News | 21 May 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

MUMBAI: Leja Re singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Vaaste has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube with over 38 million views. The song team had earlier celebrated 200 million views for the song.

read more
News | 20 May 2019

Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-Sulaiman, who are known for releasing a song, every year on the occasion of Ramadan, have something new to dedicate to their beloved Allah!

read more
News | 20 May 2019

Bono's son Elijah to tour with Noel Gallagher

MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher is taking the son of his rocker friend Bono, Elijah Hewson on tour with him as a support act. The former Oasis rocker and his current group, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds a

read more
News | 20 May 2019

Not a big believer of Bollywood music: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-rapper and actor Baba Sehgal, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy web series titled Bhoot Purva, says the Indian pop music has changed over a period of time so much so that it is a constant task to stay relevant as an artist; e

read more
News | 20 May 2019

Britney Spears says 'of course' she will perform again

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says ‘of course’ she will perform again as she and beau Sam Asghari go shopping. Britney recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she canceled

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's first of its kind record

MUMBAI: In yet another bizarre feat, BIG FM has entered the Asia Book of Records for successfullread more

News
VYRL Originals' 'Sajna Ve' has addictive hook line

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals present one of the biggest collaborations of 2019 in the form of composer-read more

Press Releases
Digital Radio Mondiale to launch new module at debut MBT Hungary Conference

MUMBAI: The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium (DRM) will participate for the first time in the Mread more

News
Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at second season of popular Ishq FM show

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan who debuted as an RJ with her show What Women Wanread more

News
Raftaar's new 'back-to-school' rap out on Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music brings to its listeners the latest rap song of the season by one of thread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ culture is getting better in India: DJ Aqeel

MUMBAI: A First of its kind theme park, Imagica would be celebrating its sixth anniversary with much pomp and happiness. The celebrations for the...read more

2
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

MUMBAI: Leja Re singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Vaaste has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube with over 38 million views. The...read more

3
NERVO drop impassioned new single 'Sober'

Australian duo NERVO have unveiled heartfelt new single Sober, out on Friday 17 May via Universal. After a year-long hiatus, the sisters’ second...read more

4
Not a big believer of Bollywood music: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-rapper and actor Baba Sehgal, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy web series titled Bhoot Purva, says the Indian pop...read more

5
Elton John comes out in support of Taron

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has slammed critics for objecting to the casting of a heterosexual actor Taron Egerton to play the role of a gay...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group