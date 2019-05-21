Armin Van Buuren gives me good advice: DJ David Gravell

MUMBAI: DJ and music producer David Gravell’s debut performance at Sunburn 2018 in India had made everyone present go berserk. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the globally famous DJ spilled some interesting details.

“Sunburn is amazing, awesome and one of a kind, the experience was great. I remember last year I was trying to make it to the festival, but couldn’t,” said Gravell.

Gravell shares a special connection with his fans in India, “I love my fans, they are very friendly. I love the food here too.”

Further making the conversation interesting, the DJ spoke about what he envisions, “I have a vision in mind and know where I want to go with my music. There are many ideas, I want to bring out to the world. Believing in yourself is very special according to me,” added Gravell.

He further added, "All my life I have been doing something that has come straight from my heart. I take the risk, go with the flow each time. Sometimes things don’t work out as I want, but I believe in myself."

Well Gravell also revealed about his biggest adviser, “I am good friends with Armin Van Buuren. He is has been helping me out all these years. He has given me advice that I did not get from anyone else.”

But the DJ himself is a good advisor and this quality is his largest strength. “I give some good advice, my friends keep asking me and I feel blessed to have that quality,” he told.

While the singer shared revealed about his upcoming performances and live gigs, he shared his bucket list. He concluded about his wish to go skydiving with his brother.