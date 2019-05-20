RadioandMusic
News |  20 May 2019

Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-Sulaiman, who are known for releasing a song, every year on the occasion of Ramadan, have something new to dedicate to their beloved Allah! Salim announced their new song that will be releasing on this Eid.

 “Shooting a beautiful music video with @MaherZain in Jodhpur. The song is called #YaKhuda that releases this Ramadan Eid! This is one is going to be very special,” shared the Khudaya Ve singer.

Earlier the duo had released songs like Padharo Pawla, Astaghfirullah on Eid and now it’s Ya Khuda.

On the work front, both Salim and Sulaiman are busy with their live events. They performed their last gig at Mahabalipuram on 17 May.

Furthermore, the duo has also shared a glimpse of their practice session for upcoming musical Umrao Jaan Ada.

We at Radioandmusic wish them equal success for their new Ramadan song and other projects.

