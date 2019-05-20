Our USP is wonderful age difference: Komal Kuwadekar, The All Star Jazz Band

MUMBAI: The All Star Jazz Band, ones who believe in reviving the true sounds of the jazz era would be performing at NCPA on 25 May 2019.

“We will take you back to the time of classic sounds of jazz whilst funking it up with the soulful groove of Motown and R&B, beautifully blending the old with the new. We will also play some originals from the West,” informed lead vocalist of the band, Komal

She further elaborated on her association with NCPA, “I absolutely love NCPA and its amazing performing there. They have a great team and the sound is great. The audience coming to NCPA has a great taste of music.”

The band has created a unique style in the world of jazz, R&B, and blues and has done great work over the years. On asking, what’s the best thing about the band, Komal reveals, “We have a wonderful age difference. There are people who are in their 20s. We have many interesting stories that roll on in our band.”

This band brings together some of the finest musicians from India and abroad led by vocalist Komal Kuwadekar who will be accompanied by a horn section, piano, drums, and bass.

We wish the band good luck for their performance. Stay with us to know some exclusive information about them.