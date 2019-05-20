RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2019 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Our USP is wonderful age difference: Komal Kuwadekar, The All Star Jazz Band

MUMBAI: The All Star Jazz Band, ones who believe in reviving the true sounds of the jazz era would be performing at NCPA on 25 May 2019.

 “We will take you back to the time of classic sounds of jazz whilst funking it up with the soulful groove of Motown and R&B, beautifully blending the old with the new. We will also play some originals from the West,” informed lead vocalist of the band, Komal

She further elaborated on her association with NCPA, “I absolutely love NCPA and its amazing performing there. They have a great team and the sound is great. The audience coming to NCPA has a great taste of music.”

The band has created a unique style in the world of jazz, R&B, and blues and has done great work over the years. On asking, what’s the best thing about the band, Komal reveals, “We have a wonderful age difference. There are people who are in their 20s. We have many interesting stories that roll on in our band.”

This band brings together some of the finest musicians from India and abroad led by vocalist Komal Kuwadekar who will be accompanied by a horn section, piano, drums, and bass.

 We wish the band good luck for their performance. Stay with us to know some exclusive information about them. 

Tags
NCPA Komal Jazz Band blues Motown R&B
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2019

There is a resurgence of jazz in India: Louis Banks

MUMBAI: Father of Indian Jazz, Louis Banks has teamed up with NCPA to curate a musical evening dedicated to celebrate jazz on the occasion of International Jazz Day, The event will be held on 30 April 2019 at the Tata theatre in Mumbai.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2019

R. Kelly released from jail

MUMBAI: Rapper R. Kelly has been released from jail here after the $161,000 he owed in child support was paid. The Cook County sheriff's office said the money was paid on Saturday morning and he was set free shortly afterwards, reports bbc.com.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2019

Tyrese Gibson to star in Teddy Pendergrass biopic

MUMBAI: American singer Tyrese Gibson will star as late singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2019

The Ash Chandler Redux is a celebration of music and life and will keep you guessing: Ash Chandler

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Ash Chandler is gearing for his debut musical performance at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

read more
News | 14 Feb 2019

Gipsy Kings to perform in India in March

MUMBAI: French musical group Gipsy Kings will be performing in India on March 9 here.The gig is part of a year-long celebration of National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA)completing 50 years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 18: Radio Mirchi rises to third position in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compread more

News
Leading French label joins forces with Mixtape

MUMBAI: In a bid to strengthen Indo-French culture exchange, members of La Fine Equipe, the laberead more

News
Indian government launches Sangam app for devotional music lovers

MUMBAI: Ministry of Culture, Government of India had upgraded with technology and launched an apread more

News
RJ Jyonita is Asia's first RJ to take radio to the skies
,

MUMBAI: BIG FM Pune’s RJ Jyonita is all set to go live from the skies (approx 2.000 ft from the read more

News
VYRL Originals signs 'Tareefan' cover fame Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: Chicago based artist and an online sensation, Lisa Mishra is now exclusively signed withread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nearly 70% women in Indian music industry have faced sexual harassment

MUMBAI: A nationwide survey conducted by Indian-American singer-songwriter Amanda Sodhi takes a look at the nuances of sexual harassment women face...read more

2
Not a big believer of Bollywood music: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-rapper and actor Baba Sehgal, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy web series titled Bhoot Purva, says the Indian pop...read more

3
Elton John comes out in support of Taron

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has slammed critics for objecting to the casting of a heterosexual actor Taron Egerton to play the role of a gay...read more

4
Indian melody, rhyme is fascinating: Clean Bandit

MUMBAI:  The members of Grammy Award-winning British electronic music band Clean Bandit, on a short trip to India for a collaboration with Indian...read more

5
Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group