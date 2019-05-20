Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali to enchant Singapore with Sufi concert

MUMBAI: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali are all set to put forth a Sufi night in Singapore on 25 May with the concert Noor - Sounds of Sufi. The duo is known for their Sufi and soulful numbers.

Harshdeep took to her Twitter handle to share news and a glimpse of her jamming session for the upcoming concert, which will be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore.

After their individual performances, the duo will share stage for a live performance on the songs of legendary singer, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Kaur is known as ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’ owing to some of her famous Sufi numbers like Heer, Kabira etc. Her 2018 Bollywood number, Dilbaro was another soul touching number.

Javed Ali’s recently song happens to be Aira Gaira from the 2019 film, Kalank. The song was a typical dance number. But, the singer has also sung soulful numbers like Kun Faya Kun, Arziyan etc.

When it comes to music reality shows, while Harshdeep was one of the judges on StarPlus’ music reality show, The Voice 3, which concluded recently, Javed Ali is all geared to be on the judging panel of the upcoming singing reality show of Sony Entertainment Television, Superstar Singer.

Meanwhile, Harshdeep and Javed’s upcoming Sufi concert is surely a mesmerising event for all those Sufi music lovers!