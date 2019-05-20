RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2019 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali to enchant Singapore with Sufi concert

MUMBAI: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali are all set to put forth a Sufi night in Singapore on 25 May with the concert Noor - Sounds of Sufi. The duo is known for their Sufi and soulful numbers.

Harshdeep took to her Twitter handle to share news and a glimpse of her jamming session for the upcoming concert, which will be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore.

After their individual performances, the duo will share stage for a live performance on the songs of legendary singer, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Kaur is known as ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’ owing to some of her famous Sufi numbers like Heer, Kabira etc. Her 2018 Bollywood number, Dilbaro was another soul touching number.

Javed Ali’s recently song happens to be Aira Gaira from the 2019 film, Kalank. The song was a typical dance number. But, the singer has also sung soulful numbers like Kun Faya Kun, Arziyan etc.

When it comes to music reality shows, while Harshdeep was one of the judges on StarPlus’ music reality show, The Voice 3, which concluded recently, Javed Ali is all geared to be on the judging panel of the upcoming singing reality show of Sony Entertainment Television, Superstar Singer.

Meanwhile, Harshdeep and Javed’s upcoming Sufi concert is surely a mesmerising event for all those Sufi music lovers!

Tags
Harshdeep Kaur Javed Ali Singapore The Voice 3 Singer StarPlus Kun Faya Kun Arziyan Kalank Sony Entertainment Television Sufi music Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Kabira
Related news
News | 16 May 2019

Shreya barred from carrying musical instrument on flight

MUMBAI:  Singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed her disappointment about not being allowed to carry a musical instrument on a flight.

read more
News | 15 May 2019

Daler Mehndi collaborates with DJ Shadow

MUMBAI: Bolo Ta Ra Ra singer, Daler Mehndi has collaborated with Dubai based DJ Shadow for a song.

read more
News | 15 May 2019

Jasleen Royal meets American singer-songwriter Lauv

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal recently met American singer-songwriter Lauv aka Ari Leff, who recently commenced his world tour in Mumbai on 13 May 2019.

read more
News | 14 May 2019

'Fitness' on Honey Singh's mind

MUMBAI: Gone are the days of healthy actors. It’s the fitness age and six packs are in vogue. Every Indian stars platter is filled with six-pack diet and so is their gym routine. But, the fitness fever is not just limited to the 70mm faces; it’s also caught up with the singing community.

read more
News | 13 May 2019

'This Is Us' renewed for three more seasons

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Mandy Moore's, This Is Us has been renewed for three more seasons.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 18: Radio Mirchi rises to third position in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compread more

News
Leading French label joins forces with Mixtape

MUMBAI: In a bid to strengthen Indo-French culture exchange, members of La Fine Equipe, the laberead more

News
Indian government launches Sangam app for devotional music lovers

MUMBAI: Ministry of Culture, Government of India had upgraded with technology and launched an apread more

News
RJ Jyonita is Asia's first RJ to take radio to the skies
,

MUMBAI: BIG FM Pune’s RJ Jyonita is all set to go live from the skies (approx 2.000 ft from the read more

News
VYRL Originals signs 'Tareefan' cover fame Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: Chicago based artist and an online sensation, Lisa Mishra is now exclusively signed withread more

top# 5 articles

1
Romania's UNTOLD Festival to celebrate fifth anniversary this summers

MUMBAI: Now entering its fifth year, Romania’s spectacular UNTOLD festival continues to bring together and incredible array of underground dance...read more

2
Our USP is wonderful age difference: Komal Kuwadekar, The All Star Jazz Band

MUMBAI: The All Star Jazz Band, ones who believe in reviving the true sounds of the jazz era would be performing at NCPA on 25 May 2019. “We will...read more

3
NERVO drop impassioned new single 'Sober'

Australian duo NERVO have unveiled heartfelt new single Sober, out on Friday 17 May via Universal. After a year-long hiatus, the sisters’ second...read more

4
Nearly 70% women in Indian music industry have faced sexual harassment

MUMBAI: A nationwide survey conducted by Indian-American singer-songwriter Amanda Sodhi takes a look at the nuances of sexual harassment women face...read more

5
Not a big believer of Bollywood music: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-rapper and actor Baba Sehgal, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy web series titled Bhoot Purva, says the Indian pop...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group