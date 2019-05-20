RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2019 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John comes out in support of Taron

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has slammed critics for objecting to the casting of a heterosexual actor Taron Egerton to play the role of a gay person in Rocketman".
 
The film is a biopic, based on the life of John.
 
During the premiere of Rocketman", John came out in support of Taron and addressed the critics who claimed Taron should not play the role of John, who is a homosexual in real life," reports dailymail.co.uk.
 
"The movie floored me. But I'm very high. Taron is beyond belief. It's like watching me. It's quite extraordinary, he is so me-like. He's a megastar," John said.
 
Responding to the backlash, John said, "That's all bulls**t, I'm sorry."
 
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of his transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.
 
It also features Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard,  Jamie Bell.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Elton John Taron Egerton
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2019

Elton John spurns hotels owned by Sultan of Brunei

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has joined Hollywood star George Clooney’s call for a boycott of nine hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei, after the Southeast Asian leaders’ nation enacted new laws making homosexual acts punishable by death, starting 3 April.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2018

Elton John's biopic gets new release date

MUMBAI : Rocketman, a biopic on the legendary singer Elton John, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 17, 2019, will now open on May 31,2019.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

Jamie Bell may join Elton John biopic

MUMBAI: Actor Jamie Bell is in negotiations to play Bernie Taupin, the famed songwriter who collaborated on 30 albums with the legendary Elton John, in the biopic Rocketman.

read more
News | 25 May 2018

Elton John biopic to release in May

MUMBAI: Rocketman, a biopic on living legendary musician Elton John, will release on 17 May, 2019.

read more
News | 10 May 2018

I'm always going to be creative: Elton John

MUMBAI: Musician Elton John, who has a brand new musical ‘waiting to go’ and is working with singer Jake Shears, says he will always going to be interested in creative stuff.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 18: Radio Mirchi rises to third position in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compread more

News
Leading French label joins forces with Mixtape

MUMBAI: In a bid to strengthen Indo-French culture exchange, members of La Fine Equipe, the laberead more

News
Indian government launches Sangam app for devotional music lovers

MUMBAI: Ministry of Culture, Government of India had upgraded with technology and launched an apread more

News
RJ Jyonita is Asia's first RJ to take radio to the skies
,

MUMBAI: BIG FM Pune’s RJ Jyonita is all set to go live from the skies (approx 2.000 ft from the read more

News
VYRL Originals signs 'Tareefan' cover fame Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: Chicago based artist and an online sensation, Lisa Mishra is now exclusively signed withread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian melody, rhyme is fascinating: Clean Bandit

MUMBAI:  The members of Grammy Award-winning British electronic music band Clean Bandit, on a short trip to India for a collaboration with Indian...read more

2
Bono's son Elijah to tour with Noel Gallagher

MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher is taking the son of his rocker friend Bono, Elijah Hewson on tour with him as a support act. The former Oasis rocker...read more

3
Nearly 70% women in Indian music industry have faced sexual harassment

MUMBAI: A nationwide survey conducted by Indian-American singer-songwriter Amanda Sodhi takes a look at the nuances of sexual harassment women face...read more

4
Ramadan Special: Salim-Sulaiman to release a song

MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-...read more

5
Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali to enchant Singapore with Sufi concert

MUMBAI: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali are all set to put forth a Sufi night in Singapore on 25 May with the concert Noor - Sounds of Sufi. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group