Elton John comes out in support of Taron

MUMBAI: In Week 18 of RAM Ratings data, Radio Mirchi elevated to third place in Mumbai when compread more
MUMBAI: In a bid to strengthen Indo-French culture exchange, members of La Fine Equipe, the laberead more
MUMBAI: Ministry of Culture, Government of India had upgraded with technology and launched an apread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM Pune’s RJ Jyonita is all set to go live from the skies (approx 2.000 ft from the read more
MUMBAI: Chicago based artist and an online sensation, Lisa Mishra is now exclusively signed withread more
MUMBAI: The members of Grammy Award-winning British electronic music band Clean Bandit, on a short trip to India for a collaboration with Indian...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Noel Gallagher is taking the son of his rocker friend Bono, Elijah Hewson on tour with him as a support act. The former Oasis rocker...read more
MUMBAI: A nationwide survey conducted by Indian-American singer-songwriter Amanda Sodhi takes a look at the nuances of sexual harassment women face...read more
MUMBAI: It’s not just about movies that release on Eid but we also have singers who come up with mind-blowing music during this season. Salim-...read more
MUMBAI: Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali are all set to put forth a Sufi night in Singapore on 25 May with the concert Noor - Sounds of Sufi. The...read more