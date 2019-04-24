Tulsi and Benny's debut collaboration on T-Series MixTape S2 is a romantic ballad

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape’s stalled episode featuring singer Tulsi Kumar and Benny Dayal has finally released. The duo has come together for the first time with this episode, presented by Amazon Prime Music.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this rendition by Tulsi Kumar and Benny Dayal reinvents two soulful songs Sanam Re from the movie Sanam Re and Phir Mohabbat from the movie Murder 2 with a fresh perspective.

Benny Dayal and Tulsi Kumar’s vocals give this mix a vibrant expression as both singers color their performance with dynamic tones. The episode features an interesting range of instruments like violins, the fiddle, drums, the bass guitar, keys, piano and percussion amongst others. With music composed by Abhijit Vaghani with an impressive acoustic arrangement, this episode is all about the feels.

Benny Dayal shares his experience of working on the MixTape episode, “This is a slow track. I am really kicked about it as everyone relates to me as a singer who sings up tempo songs. Music director Abhijit Vaghani has discovered me on a romantic side, which I have done in the past, but not as much as the upbeat songs.”

Excited about the launch, singer Tulsi Kumar, said, “Soulful romantic tracks have been fused together to create this version by Abhijit Vaghani.”

“It is a very special combination as Benny Dayal and myself are coming together for the first time. Benny is known for his pepped up performances and my bit is the soulful Sanam Re coming in. The voices have gelled up well and its come out as a unique and different combination, which everyone will love,” shares Tulsi Kumar, who has sung popular Bollywood songs like Sach Na Sake, Tum Jo Aaye, Raat Kamaal Hai, Tu Laung Mein Elaichi, etc to her credit

The show’s director Abhijit Vaghani also says, “This episode is beautiful because we are using the fiddle. Basically, I have combined an Indian and Western classical violin player and have teamed both of them up. It’s more like a jugal bandi. The meaning of both the songs is very similar and the bridging was also good, so we selected these two songs. It’s got a little funky vibe to it but at the same time has a keletic fiddle also playing. There are a lot of genres combined in this song. It’s like an over – the-top fusion one.”

Watch here:

The song is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy, giving listeners an ad-free, voice enabled listening experience.

Showcasing their versatility, these singers create an expressive rendition in the fifth episode of the ongoing season of T-Series Mixtape Season 2.

Meanwhile, conceptualised by Shivam Chanana and Sonal Chawla, T-Series Mixtape Season 2 is creating a hype with every passing episode.