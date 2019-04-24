RadioandMusic
Sunidhi enjoyed working on music for 'Chhota Bheem'

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan says she thoroughly enjoyed singing two songs for the upcoming film, Chhota Bheem - Kung Fu Dhamaka.

The music of this animated film has been composed by Sunil Kaushik and John Stewart Eduri. It has three songs featuring Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi.

Daler has a song called Kung Fu Dhamaka and Sunidhi will be heard singing the fun-packed songs Mahal Mein Sabka Swagat Hai and Circus Jam.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working on the music for Chhota Bheem, a character we all have loved and adored," Sunidhi said in a statement.

"I personally am a big fan and am eagerly waiting for everyone to listen to the music. I am sure all the kids would have a wonderful time listening and dancing to the songs including my son," she added.

Sony Music has partnered with Green Gold Animation for the music of "Chhota Bheem."

Daler Mehndi says, “Not just my daughter Rabab, I am also a big fan of Chhota Bheem. I love that I’ll be singing for the film.”

 
(Source: IANS)
