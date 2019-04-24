Did 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' remind you of 'Radha' song?

MUMBAI: The newest song from SOTY 2, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan that released today, is the replica of Radha from SOTY 1.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan is sure to take you back to the previous sequel as the visuals will remind you of Alia, Siddharth and Varun when it comes to the entire getup of the song. In terms of the leads and their costumes, look and feel of the song will take you down to the memory lane.

Sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani, while the lyrics have been penned by Vayu and music is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The song showcases a high scale production value, which was observed in Radha as well.

While the only major differences happen to be this new cast, also in terms of its music, we expected Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan to have that particular groovy beat to the song, but it’s okay, we might get to see it in other songs as well! While we give full marks to choreography and of course, how could Tiger Shroff’s dance moves go unnoticed, in fact, that’s a big wow in the song.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan is a flirtatious, romantic and can be a ‘wedding season’ hit. Makers have used this brilliant idea to have used warm colors in the backdrop, which gives that additional bounce, making the visuals look prettier.

Previous track from the movie The Jawaani Song from the movie was already out and it has crossed 36 million views. This song is sure to become a huge club friendly number.

Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the movie is slated to release on 10 May 2019. Music directors Vishal-Shekhar, Salim Sulaiman have done a mind-blowing job as the songs are receiving much love, while it’s a curiosity now to know how many views this song ought to get.