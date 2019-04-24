Arjun Kanungo first ever magazine cover

MUMBAI: It’s no surprise that handsome hunk Arjun Kanungo has always donned his stylish outfits. His perfect combination when it comes to choosing the right shade for his look is what he is known for. Recently, the singer announced about his first ever magazine cover that will be launched tomorrow in Delhi.

The handsome singer, producer and actor took to his social media handle to share this good news with fans.

Kanungo tweeted, “Super excited for my first ever magazine cover launch tomorrow in #NewDelhi for @fitlookmagazine ! Can’t wait to see you guys at Roar club, Nehru Place.”

Well the singer is known for his remarkable songs like Aaya Na Tu, Ek Dafaa and many more. While recently the singer had his original songs which did a huge hit like Tu Na Mera etc. His recent worked marked his collaboration with MTV Unplugged and we can’t wait for more songs from Kanungo.