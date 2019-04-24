RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  24 Apr 2019 18:38 |  By RnMTeam

This adorable fan video on Gully Beat app is inspiring!

MUMBAI: After creating a frenzy with his much awaited Aafat Waapas with the Gully Beat app, Naezy aka Naved Shaikh not only has taken the internet by storm with his iconic catchy lyrics but now the Gully Beat app has found another talent, who is none other a woman who raps her heart out.

The woman talking about the truth of life, breaking the stereotypes is the most adorable thing ever on the internet today. Her rap is also an inspiration to other women who aspire to speak their hearts out, through rapping.

Watch here

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has introduced the world to the underground rapping sphere, promoting talent from the streets. 

The rooted tale of the struggling underground rapper in the slums of Mumbai, Gully Boy chronicles the journey of Murad as he achieves fame through his beats- ridden rapping. 

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, along with Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film released in February and enjoyed a victorious run at the box office- gripping the world with its fever!

 

Tags
Aafat Wapas Aa Raha Hai Gully Beat Gully Boy Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment Zoya Akhtar Naezy Naved Shaikh rapping Mumbai City slums rapper
