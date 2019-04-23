Writing is my superpower: Lyricist Manoj

MUMBAI: Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who is currently basking in the success of Teri Mitti song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, says he never considers writing as a job. He calls it a superpower.

"Writing is my passion. Give me any form of writing, I will never see it as a challenge. I don't write for bread and butter. I don't write thinking this piece of my writing will help me in earning more. I don't write for money. It's my superpower and I love utilising it to the best," Manoj told IANS.

Manoj is known for penning lyrics to hit songs like Teri Galiyan, Tere Sang Yaara and Saathi Rey. He has also written Hindi dialogues for magnum opus "Baahubali".

Manoj said: "While writing, I dive into real life experiences and try to bring real touch in my lyrics and dialogues. I take inspiration from my own experience.

"When I wrote Teri Galiyan song, I was not thinking of actress Shraddha Kapoor who was a part of the song. I was thinking of my girlfriend while penning the song's lyrics."