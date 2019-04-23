RadioandMusic
News |  23 Apr 2019 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

'The Jawaani Song' from SOTY2 trends

MUMBAI: For a song to be considered successful in the current scenario it has to meet an important social media marks – ‘trend’. Thus, the entertainment industry aims at ticking it off their marketing list. The song that recently achieved this net world honour is The Jawaani Song from Student Of The Year 2.

The first look of the track had grabbed a lot of eyeballs and now it’s trending at number eight on YouTube.

The Jawaani Song has been recreated by Vishal-Shekhar who have given mindboggling music. Additional lyrics have been written by Anvita Dutt and it’s sung by Vishal Dadlani with Payal Dev.

The Jawaani Song has all groovy elements. It has pumping music; glittery lights, choreography and the icing on the cake, of course, are the leads of the film - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutariya.

Click here to view the song:

The movie trailer crossed 48 million views in a very short span and now their first track is making some noise.

