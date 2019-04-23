RadioandMusic
News |  23 Apr 2019 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

The first time I heard 'Rajwadi Odhani', I felt like dancing: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The recently released Bollywood film, Kalank is garnering positive reviews for its music. Grand sets, stunning locales and gorgeous actors coupled with soulful music are the reasons for the music album to be such a hit. While most of the songs’ videos are out, the introduction song of Alia Bhatt is yet-to-be-released. The song is called Rajwadi Odhani, and features a dewy-faced Alia Bhatt running across the terrains of Rajasthan and voice of Jonita Gandhi.

The singer is excited to share the video of the song with the audience, “I am waiting for the video to be out. As of now only people who have seen the film know about the song. I hope more people watch the film and the song too.”

The Canada bred singer is known for peppy popular tracks like Break Up Song. Thus, the folk-based and very Indian song would be difficult for her, we would think, but the singer is as confident as ever, “It was not at all difficult. I have been a Bollywood buff even when I was in Toronto and remember dancing to such songs (Bollywood Folk based songs). When I heard this song, I felt like dancing too.”

About Rajasthani folk music, “People were reminded of similar songs like Nimbooda Nimbooda due to theLaive Laive phrase in this one. This is because the melody or the Raag, Rajasthani songs are based is common.

The track is composed by Pritam, a music composer she enjoys working with, “It is always a unique experience with him. Also, he has the largest team in the industry so it’s fun working with him.”

She also shares the brief given to her for the song, “I was fortunate to see portions of the song that were shot, as usually, we don’t get to see that. They had shot few scenes for the song and Alia looks breath-taking in the song. This made it easy for me to sing. The brief given to me was to have a happy and bubbly vibe.”

Apart from this song, Jonita has just released her cover of Vaseergara, the original song of Zara Zara and she is overwhelmed by the response received for it too. She exclaimed, “I keep doing covers. After my recent song for Rahman sir for OMG which is in Tamil, I got many requests to do a cover of a Tamil song. Therefore, I did this cover. We recorded in Chennai with the guitarist Keba Jeremiah. I am happy I am getting a positive response for it.”

