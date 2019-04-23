RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Apr 2019 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans makes a foray into electoral politics

MUMBAI: After winning millions of hearts by giving out peppy Punjabi numbers, it is a new inning for popular singer Hans Raj Hans as he entered the electoral fray on Tuesday.

Hans is a BJP candidate from North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and replaces the sitting MP Udit Raj.

The 57-year-old, who earned fame through singing, has been in politics for over a decade during which he had stints with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress before joining the BJP three years back.

"I will be honest and do my best to honor my services to the people of the nation under the guidance of shri @narendramodi @AmitShah ji. @BJP4India @BJP4Delhi," he tweeted after filing his nomination papers, just before the deadline ended.

Hans, who has made people dance to his peppy numbers, celebrated the spirit of Sufism through his melodies and even made people cry now has the challenge to retain the seat for the BJP.

Born in Shafipur village near Jalandhar in Punjab, Hans started his musical journey by singing Punjabi folk, devotional and Sufi music. His tryst with music started at an early age as he started singing since the age of 5.

The house he grew up in, his village, religious places in his village and people he met -- turned out to be his early musical influences. He drew inspiration from a street singer -- who used to come near his house every day and sing Punjabi devotional songs.

Famous for his long curly hair and classical variations in singing, he watched and learned Sufi music by listening to the people in a dargah in his village.

Ustad Puran Shah Koti trained him in Sufi singing. The name ‘Hans' was reportedly given to him by his guru.

His repertoire includes Punjabi folk, Sufi, Bollywood songs and releases his own indie-pop albums as well.

He gained popularity for reviving Punjabi folk songs while retaining rustic touch with songs like Ni vanjaaran kuriey", "Nit khair manga" and Haal ve rabba. His last album "Mundeh Punjabi" was released in 2017.

Some of the popular Bollywood tracks include: Saiyyan, Ik tu hi tu hi, Tumba tumba and Tote tote ho gaya" -- which was recreated as "Chhote chhote peg" in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Other popular numbers include Akhan akhan vich dil legi chorni and Dil chori sada ho gaya-- recreated for film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Hans had a brief stint with acting as well. He featured in the Punjabi film Mehandi Shagna Di, and stars in his videos too.

 The singer began his Bollywood journey by working with legendary artiste Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in "Kachche Dhaage in 1999. He followed it up with Bichhoo, Jodi No 1, Patiala House and Nayak.

 He was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to music and also the Sangeet Natak Academy Award. He was an honorary music professor at Washington DC University and San Jose State University.

Tags
Hans Raj Hans Punjabi folk Punjabi Sufi singer Bollywood Sangeet Natak Academy Award
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2019

I like South Indian films: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh is proud of his roots in Punjab, but the singer-actor is ready to explore the south Indian film industry as well. "I like south Indian films... the action and all.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2019

Rajasthani musicians record for Pritam's 'Rajvaadi Odhni'

MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Pritam has recorded with Rajasthani musicians for the song, Rajvaadi Odhni from the recent Bollywood release, Kalank.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2019

The hustle keeps you occupied and creative: Shashaa Tirupati

MUMBAI: National Award winning singer Shashaa Tirupati will soon be coming out with the cover version of O Pardesi, a song from Dev D. The cover is produced, arranged and sung by Shashaa herself and will be released soon on her YouTube channel.   

read more
News | 13 Apr 2019

Working with Colliva was great learning: Farhan

MUMBAI:  Actor-singer-songwriter Farhan Akhtar who has released his first solo music album titled Echoes, produced by Grammy Award-winning Italian producer Tommaso Colliva, says such collaborations are fruitful for creativity.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2019

Anushka Manchanda to march for animal justice!

MUMBAI: Amid the many artistes, who have advocated social causes, popular singer Anushka Manchanda, an animal lover, has been vocal about her love for animals time and again.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Smaaash summer anthem's ultimate 'Gully Beat' to beat the summer heat!

MUMBAI: For people dying to celebrate their freedom this summer, be it from schools and colleges,read more

News
Radio City imbibes Mumbai Indians vibe as official radio partner for eighth year

MUMBAI: The entire nation is glued to the on-going nail-biting crread more

News
9X Media and Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil announce 'Sur Se Shine Tak'

MUMBAI: 9X Media has partnered with Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil to launch Sur Se Shiread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections

MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country.read more

News
Crescendo Music and Films join hands with KSM film productions

MUMBAI: After a spate of successful horror films like Stree, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently...read more

2
Pav Dharia's 'Nahi Karna Viah' makes you rethink on the idea of getting married

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals launches its new track Nahi Karna Viah, a foot tapping number with singer-song writer, music producer and cinematographer, Pav...read more

3
The first time I heard 'Rajwadi Odhani', I felt like dancing: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The recently released Bollywood film, Kalank is garnering positive reviews for its music. Grand sets, stunning locales and gorgeous actors...read more

4
7-time Grammy winner Prince's memoir in October

MUMBAI: The memoir of American singer-songwriter Prince, who died in April 2016, will hit the stands on October 29. As per the publisher, it will...read more

5
Steve Aoki and Alok Channel Classic rave On 'Do It Again'

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and Producer Steve Aoki joins forces with Brazilian superstar Alok for their first official collaboration “Do It...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group