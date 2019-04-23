Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans makes a foray into electoral politics

MUMBAI: After winning millions of hearts by giving out peppy Punjabi numbers, it is a new inning for popular singer Hans Raj Hans as he entered the electoral fray on Tuesday.

Hans is a BJP candidate from North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and replaces the sitting MP Udit Raj.

The 57-year-old, who earned fame through singing, has been in politics for over a decade during which he had stints with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress before joining the BJP three years back.

"I will be honest and do my best to honor my services to the people of the nation under the guidance of shri @narendramodi @AmitShah ji. @BJP4India @BJP4Delhi," he tweeted after filing his nomination papers, just before the deadline ended.

Hans, who has made people dance to his peppy numbers, celebrated the spirit of Sufism through his melodies and even made people cry now has the challenge to retain the seat for the BJP.

Born in Shafipur village near Jalandhar in Punjab, Hans started his musical journey by singing Punjabi folk, devotional and Sufi music. His tryst with music started at an early age as he started singing since the age of 5.

The house he grew up in, his village, religious places in his village and people he met -- turned out to be his early musical influences. He drew inspiration from a street singer -- who used to come near his house every day and sing Punjabi devotional songs.

Famous for his long curly hair and classical variations in singing, he watched and learned Sufi music by listening to the people in a dargah in his village.

Ustad Puran Shah Koti trained him in Sufi singing. The name ‘Hans' was reportedly given to him by his guru.

His repertoire includes Punjabi folk, Sufi, Bollywood songs and releases his own indie-pop albums as well.

He gained popularity for reviving Punjabi folk songs while retaining rustic touch with songs like Ni vanjaaran kuriey", "Nit khair manga" and Haal ve rabba. His last album "Mundeh Punjabi" was released in 2017.

Some of the popular Bollywood tracks include: Saiyyan, Ik tu hi tu hi, Tumba tumba and Tote tote ho gaya" -- which was recreated as "Chhote chhote peg" in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Other popular numbers include Akhan akhan vich dil legi chorni and Dil chori sada ho gaya-- recreated for film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Hans had a brief stint with acting as well. He featured in the Punjabi film Mehandi Shagna Di, and stars in his videos too.

The singer began his Bollywood journey by working with legendary artiste Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in "Kachche Dhaage in 1999. He followed it up with Bichhoo, Jodi No 1, Patiala House and Nayak.

He was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to music and also the Sangeet Natak Academy Award. He was an honorary music professor at Washington DC University and San Jose State University.