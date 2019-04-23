Pav Dharia's 'Nahi Karna Viah' makes you rethink on the idea of getting married

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals launches its new track Nahi Karna Viah, a foot tapping number with singer-song writer, music producer and cinematographer, Pav Dharia. The video is in collaboration with VYYRL Originals.

Young people today often hear from their families and elders, Settle Ho Ja, Peak Age Hai, Kab Karoge Haath Peele etc. and in their minds, all they keep saying Nahi Karna Viah. The track is a fun and quirky reflection this very mindset of today’s young generation, who form the critical mass of music streaming population. Pav plays the lead, who is not willing to marry but is being persuaded by his parents to see prospects through modern and traditional ways. With Punjabi vibes and catchy beats, the track is bound to make audiences groove to it. The song is composed and written by Pav Dharia and Manav Sangha

Talking about the track, Pav Dharia shares, “Nahi Karna Viah is a story based around the inner call of today’s youth feeling compelled to get married, whilst not actually wanting to! It’s based on multiple narratives, I’ve experienced from afar. My best friend Manav and I decided to make a fun track depicting the struggles that so many of our peers will be able to relate to, whilst keeping the mood light and a creating a catchy tune and hook line for everyone to sing along to. I’m extremely excited to release this project with VYRL Originals as my first ever production aimed towards the mainstream Indian music industry.”

Sharing his thoughts, Universal Music Group India and South Asia Senior Vice President Vinit Thakkar comments, “At VYRL, we craft a unique narrative around every track which connects the artist, his music and the fans. Pav Dharia multi-talented artist and Nahi Karna Viah has an instant and inbuilt connect with youngsters at large. The catchy audio and the fun video sum up the pressures of today’s commitment phobic youth in a light-hearted and relatable way. We are thrilled to collaborate with Pav who shares the same passion for story-telling to connect with his fans and I am sure this up-beat track will be loved by Pav’s and VYRL’s fans across the globe.”

With the success of Na Ja, Pav Dharia has already created a huge fan base of music lovers and with the foot-tapping Nahi Karna Viah it is set to grow multi-fold. VYRL Originals track, Nahi Karna Viah by Pav Dharia ft. Manav Sangha is now available on all music platforms.

