RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Apr 2019 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

Pav Dharia's 'Nahi Karna Viah' makes you rethink on the idea of getting married

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals launches its new track Nahi Karna Viah, a foot tapping number with singer-song writer, music producer and cinematographer, Pav Dharia. The video is in collaboration with VYYRL Originals.

 Young people today often hear from their families and elders, Settle Ho Ja, Peak Age Hai, Kab Karoge Haath Peele etc. and in their minds, all they keep saying Nahi Karna Viah. The track is a fun and quirky reflection this very mindset of today’s young generation, who form the critical mass of music streaming population. Pav plays the lead, who is not willing to marry but is being persuaded by his parents to see prospects through modern and traditional ways. With Punjabi vibes and catchy beats, the track is bound to make audiences groove to it. The song is composed and written by Pav Dharia and Manav Sangha

Talking about the track, Pav Dharia shares, “Nahi Karna Viah is a story based around the inner call of today’s youth feeling compelled to get married, whilst not actually wanting to! It’s based on multiple narratives, I’ve experienced from afar. My best friend Manav and I decided to make a fun track depicting the struggles that so many of our peers will be able to relate to, whilst keeping the mood light and a creating a catchy tune and hook line for everyone to sing along to. I’m extremely excited to release this project with VYRL Originals as my first ever production aimed towards the mainstream Indian music industry.”

Sharing his thoughts, Universal Music Group India and South Asia Senior Vice President Vinit Thakkar comments, “At VYRL, we craft a unique narrative around every track which connects the artist, his music and the fans. Pav Dharia multi-talented artist and Nahi Karna Viah has an instant and inbuilt connect with youngsters at large. The catchy audio and the fun video sum up the pressures of today’s commitment phobic youth in a light-hearted and relatable way. We are thrilled to collaborate with Pav who shares the same passion for story-telling to connect with his fans and I am sure this up-beat track will be loved by Pav’s and VYRL’s fans across the globe.”

With the success of Na Ja, Pav Dharia has already created a huge fan base of music lovers and with the foot-tapping Nahi Karna Viah it is set to grow multi-fold. VYRL Originals track, Nahi Karna Viah by Pav Dharia ft. Manav Sangha is now available on all music platforms.

Watch here

Tags
VYRL Originals music marriage music industry music streaming youth
Related news
News | 23 Apr 2019

Adhyayan sings remake of 'Soniyo' from 'Raaz 2'

MUMBAI: Actor Adhyayan Suman has sung the recreated version of the song Soniyo from his film Raaz 2, which was released in 2009. He says the track is very close to his heart.Apart from singing the song, he has directed and featured in the video.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2019

Uber India makes Nikhil Chinapa's journey sour

MUMBAI: Our life has become pretty much easier with transport services like Ola, Uber, isn’t it? But at times we do face glitches when it comes to booking these cabs especially when your driver’s location differs from your actual location.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2019

Will singer Jency Anthony make a comeback to Tamil movies?

MUMBAI: Fans wonder whether playback singer Jency Anthony will make a comeback in Tamil movies. That is something that has been on their minds since the news of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and playback singer K.J.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2019

Ricky Kej's project nominated for SDG Action Awards

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Indian musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej's My Earth Songs has been nominated for The UN SDG Action Awards.

read more
News | 18 Apr 2019

Ellie Goulding reminisces teenage years in 'Sixteen'

MUMBAI: World renowned singer Ellie Goulding, who has recently released her new song, Sixteen, is seen reminiscing teenage friendship in the music video. Watch here

read more

RnM Biz

News
Smaaash summer anthem's ultimate 'Gully Beat' to beat the summer heat!

MUMBAI: For people dying to celebrate their freedom this summer, be it from schools and colleges,read more

News
Radio City imbibes Mumbai Indians vibe as official radio partner for eighth year

MUMBAI: The entire nation is glued to the on-going nail-biting crread more

News
9X Media and Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil announce 'Sur Se Shine Tak'

MUMBAI: 9X Media has partnered with Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil to launch Sur Se Shiread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections

MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country.read more

News
Crescendo Music and Films join hands with KSM film productions

MUMBAI: After a spate of successful horror films like Stree, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Uber India makes Nikhil Chinapa's journey sour

MUMBAI: Our life has become pretty much easier with transport services like Ola, Uber, isn’t it? But at times we do face glitches when it comes to...read more

2
Adhyayan sings remake of 'Soniyo' from 'Raaz 2'

MUMBAI: Actor Adhyayan Suman has sung the recreated version of the song Soniyo from his film Raaz 2, which was released in 2009. He says the track...read more

3
Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently...read more

4
The first time I heard 'Rajwadi Odhani', I felt like dancing: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The recently released Bollywood film, Kalank is garnering positive reviews for its music. Grand sets, stunning locales and gorgeous actors...read more

5
Bieber comments about wife Hailey on Kendall's image

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber posted a racy comment about his wife and model Hailey Baldwin on model Kendall Jenner's photograph.On Saturday, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group