Guru's 'Slowly Slowly' takes over T-Series Mixtape S2?

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest release with American rapper Pitbull, Slowly Slowly has become a record breaker in spite of receiving mixed response. And latest we hear that the High Rated Gabru’s blockbuster song took over the upcoming episode of T-Series Mixtape Season 2.

Well, the popular series of T-Series, which is in its second season releases a musical medley video, every Monday, and features Indian singers. But, this week, the schedule had to be pushed forward owing to Guru’s song that became world’s most viewed song and garnered over 33 million views within just 24 hours of its release.

Speaking about the temporary shift, music producer Abhijit Vaghani revealed, “T-Series has its own slots for its song releases and Guru’s track Slowly Slowly just released because of which, there is a little pause. But, on Thursday we are probably we are going to release the video of Sanam Re and then every week probably, there will be a couple of episodes releasing on Mondays and Thursdays.”

“Also, Amazon Prime Music is the platform where they would like to release the music first. Hence, the audio of Tulsi Kumar and Benny Dayals’ episode singing a medley of Sanam Re and Phir Mohabbat was released first on Amazon Prime Music,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, as we wait for the upcoming T-Series Mixtape S2 episode, we are sure the High Rated Gabru singer is basking in the success of a song, which kept other music videos waiting. Well was that worth it?

