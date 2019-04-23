RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Apr 2019 21:35 |  By RnMTeam

Guru's 'Slowly Slowly' takes over T-Series Mixtape S2?

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest release with American rapper Pitbull, Slowly Slowly has become a record breaker in spite of receiving mixed response. And latest we hear that the High Rated Gabru’s blockbuster song took over the upcoming episode of T-Series Mixtape Season 2.

Well, the popular series of T-Series, which is in its second season releases a musical medley video, every Monday, and features Indian singers. But, this week, the schedule had to be pushed forward owing to Guru’s song that became world’s most viewed song and garnered over 33 million views within just 24 hours of its release.

Speaking about the temporary shift, music producer Abhijit Vaghani revealed, “T-Series has its own slots for its song releases and Guru’s track Slowly Slowly just released because of which, there is a little pause. But, on Thursday we are probably we are going to release the video of Sanam Re and then every week probably, there will be a couple of episodes releasing on Mondays and Thursdays.”

“Also, Amazon Prime Music is the platform where they would like to release the music first. Hence, the audio of Tulsi Kumar and Benny Dayals’ episode singing a medley of Sanam Re and Phir Mohabbat was released first on Amazon Prime Music,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, as we wait for the upcoming T-Series Mixtape S2 episode, we are sure the High Rated Gabru singer is basking in the success of a song, which kept other music videos waiting. Well was that worth it?

Also Read: Slowly Slowly: Action replay with Guru and Pitbull

 

Tags
Guru Randhawa Abhijit Vaghani Slowly Slowly Pitbull American Rapper T-Series Mix Tape Benny Dayal Tulsi Kumar Sanam Re Phir Mohabbat Amazon Prime Music music producer High Rated Gabru
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2019

Slowly Slowly: Action replay with Guru and Pitbull

MUMBAI: The big T-Series single Slowly Slowly is finally out and though it’s pleasing to see the collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Pitbull, the song and video disappoints one.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2019

We connected as people: Guru on teaming with Pitbull

MUMBAI:  Indian singer Guru Randhawa, who has marked his maiden international collaboration with American rapper Pitbull with Slowly Slowly, says that eventually both the artistes felt connected at a human level.Guru met Pitbull a couple of times for the project.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2019

MixTape S2: Salim, Jonita's camaraderie blends with mesmerizing melody!

MUMBAI: The fourth episode of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Mixtape Season 2 is a powerful melange of melody and rhythm. Presented by two ace singers Salim Merchant and Jonita Gandhi, the song has a blend of two famous songs, Dil Mein Ho Tum (Why Cheat India) and Galliyan (Ek Villain).

read more
News | 12 Apr 2019

We have used desi instruments for 'Vaddi Sharaban': Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Music director Vipin Patwa has grabbed a larger share in the world of commercial music with his ambitious Bollywood project, De De Pyaar De. And to add to the celebration, his composed Punjabi number, Vaddi Sharaban, was released first.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2019

Ananya's 'Unstoppable' featuring Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Juhi Chawla is about women empowerment

MUMBAI:  Pop star Ananya Birla’s brand-new music video, is all about celebrating women being ‘unstoppable’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Smaaash summer anthem's ultimate 'Gully Beat' to beat the summer heat!

MUMBAI: For people dying to celebrate their freedom this summer, be it from schools and colleges,read more

News
Radio City imbibes Mumbai Indians vibe as official radio partner for eighth year

MUMBAI: The entire nation is glued to the on-going nail-biting crread more

News
9X Media and Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil announce 'Sur Se Shine Tak'

MUMBAI: 9X Media has partnered with Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil to launch Sur Se Shiread more

News
BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections

MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country.read more

News
Crescendo Music and Films join hands with KSM film productions

MUMBAI: After a spate of successful horror films like Stree, read more

top# 5 articles

1
7-time Grammy winner Prince's memoir in October

MUMBAI: The memoir of American singer-songwriter Prince, who died in April 2016, will hit the stands on October 29. As per the publisher, it will...read more

2
Carnage unveils heartfelt official music Video for 'Letting People Go'

MUMBAI: Globally renowned DJ and producer Carnage has delivered the official music video for his latest hit single Letting People Go. The proud...read more

3
Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently...read more

4
Martin Garrix announces collaboration with Macklemore and Patrick Stump on 'Summer Days'

MUMBAI: The palm-tree-laced teaser that went live last week on STMPD RCRDS’ YouTube channel revealed a letter of the collaboration every time the...read more

5
Quintino flaunts Bigroom prowess on 'Tututu'

MUMBAI: When it comes providing big room house, Dutch veteran Quintino is among only a select group of renowned producers that you want in the driver...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group