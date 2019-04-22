RadioandMusic
SRK spreads message about voting through song

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has urged the people of India to vote by releasing a song titled, Karo Matdan, sung by the superstar.

Through Karo Matdan, Shah Rukh highlights the importance of people picking the government that loves the country and its citizens more than themselves.

Shah Rukh shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "PM sahib Narendra Modi ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein... aap mat hona vote karne mein (PM Narendra Modi asked for creativity and I got a little late in making a video. You don't get late for voting)! Voting is not only our right, it is our power'. Please use it."

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Abby Viral.

SRK was last seen on the big screen in 2018 film Zero. 

Menawhile, Karo Matdan, which is released on the official YouTube channel of Red Chillies Entertainment has garnered over over one lakh eighty nine thousand views.

(Source: IANS)

Shah Rukh Khan Karo Matdan SRK Zero Tanishk Bagchi Narendra Modi Twitter India Youtube Channel vote superstar Abby Viral Red Chillies Entertainment
