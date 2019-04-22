RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2019 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

Singing for family best moment of life, says Adnan

MUMBAI: Popular singer Adnan Sami says of the 33 years appearing on television around the world, serenading wife Roya and daughter Medina has been the greatest moments.
 
Adnan on Saturday tweeted a video from a reality TV show singing the song Tera Chehra Jab Nazar for his family.
 
"Of all my 33 years appearing on television around the world, this is my greatest moment -- serenading my beloved wife Roya and angelic daughter Medina Sami Khan," Adnan captioned the image.
 
Medina was born in 2018 to Adnan and Roya who got married on 29 January  2010.
 
An Afghan-origin German girl, Roya became Adnan's third wife after he got separated from actor Zeba Bakhtiar and Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari.
 
The 47-year-old singer is known for songs like Gela Gela Gela, Sun Zara, Lift Karade, Meter Down, Dil Kya Kare and Bhar Do Jholi Meri.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Adnan Sami Medina Sun Zara Lift Karade Dil Kya Kare Bhar Do Jholi Meri Roya
Related news
News | 17 Apr 2019

Most artists dislike body percussion: Bharat Verma

MUMBAI: India’s first body percussionist, Bharat Verma, who hails from Udaipur has been mastering the craft for seven years. We at Radioandmusic were quite keen on interviewing him and getting some more information on body percussion.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2019

Armaan Malik fills Mumbai's first manifesto

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who has stole hearts with his exceptional singing and charm has now filled Mumbai city’s first manifesto.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2019

Adnan Sami to 'jam' with fans

MUMBAI: Popular singer Adnan Sami is going to engage with his fans through a digital activity, Jam With Me, which will begin from Thursday.Divided into seasons, Jam With Me is a brainchild of Adnan that will allow his fans to engage with the maestro for real. 

read more
News | 04 Feb 2019

Consistency is the key to lasting career: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Known for popular numbers such as Lift Kara De, Noor E Khuda, Bhar Do Jholi among others, singer-composer Adnan Sami, who has maintained a career of more than three decades, says consistency is the key behind the longevity of his journey in the industry.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2019

People criticised me earlier for being a bad performer: Kanika Kapoor

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, known for chartbusters like Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, says she faced severe criticism at the beginning of her career for being a bad live performer, but she worked on her craft to master the art.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Global music community prevails in winning the rights to the .MUSIC domain extension

MUMBAI: DotMusic Limited (read more

News
URSA re-imagines streaming music for new artist-centric era

MUMBAI: What would a streaming service look like, if hard-nosed but optimistic professional musicread more

News
RAM Week 13: Top radio stations retain top spot

MUMBAI: In Week 13 of RAM Ratings, top radio stations didn’t witness much change in their rankinread more

News
Indian radio's one dimensional nature needs to change: Sanjoy Majumdar, BBC Radio

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, held on World Radio Day at New Delhi on 13 February, saw attendance read more

News
Divine, Siri, Mokshada encourage youth to 'Be A King' in new Budweiser Experiences' campaign

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences newest campaign, ‘Be A King’, has a powerful narrative that bolsterread more

top# 5 articles

1
Islandeer releases new single 'The Bad Taste'

MUMBAI: Indie pop band Islandeer releases their second single, The Bad Taste, which explores coming-of-age romance with the usual suspects – temporal...read more

2
Kanye West sells church clothes at Coachella

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye Wests Sunday Service wasn’t the only big draw on the last day of Coachella.read more

3
Ariana opens up about her fascination for Jim Carrey

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has said the celebrity she still loves the most is Hollywood star actor Jim Carrey. Grande said she adored the Dumb and...read more

4
Making good music and having people connect is my biggest achievement: RIKA

MUMBAI: Indian origin UK based pop star Chandrika Darbari also known as RIKA recently won the Rising Star Awards in The Asian Awards for bringing...read more

5
Elle Fanning says she wants to be a pop star

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Elle Fanning, known for films like Teen Spirit, Maleficent and We Bought a Zoo, dreams of becoming a pop star. "It's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group