RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2019 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka, Nick celebrate first Easter as couple

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her first Easter with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas.

The two celebrated Easter in Atlanta and shared photographs of their family time with his mother, Denise Jonas, also making an appearance in their images that Priyanka posted on Instagram on Sunday. 

The couple can be seen with gift baskets in one photograph as Priyanka hugs her mother-in-law while Denise can be seen happily dancing in a video.

While Priyanka captioned the image: "Happy Easter from ours to yours."

Nick, who shared a cute photograph of himself along with the Isn't It Romantic actress, wrote: "Happy Easter to you and yours! From me and mine."

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up filming The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling. 

Nick has rebanded with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The three made a comeback with the single Sucker this year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Easter Sucker Jonas Brothers The Sky is Pink Shonali Bose single Mindy Kaling Isn't It Romantic Denise Jonas
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2019

Nick Jonas to perform an original song in 'UglyDolls'

MUMBAI: It’s great news for all Nick Jonas fans as he is seen gearing up for his upcoming animated flick UglyDolls. He will be performing an original song in the film. The actor-singer is excited to

read more
News | 19 Apr 2019

Nick Jonas wraps up 'Jumanji' sequel

MUMBAI:  Actor-singer Nick Jonas has wrapped up shooting for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. "That's a wrap! On another amazing Jumanji adventure.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2019

We connected as people: Guru on teaming with Pitbull

MUMBAI:  Indian singer Guru Randhawa, who has marked his maiden international collaboration with American rapper Pitbull with Slowly Slowly, says that eventually both the artistes felt connected at a human level.Guru met Pitbull a couple of times for the project.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2019

When Nick Jonas ran out of beer at his wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas needs "a lot of beer" for his wedding to Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, after his younger brother Nick Jonas found himself poorly prepared with alcoholic beverages at his wedding to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2019

Working with Colliva was great learning: Farhan

MUMBAI:  Actor-singer-songwriter Farhan Akhtar who has released his first solo music album titled Echoes, produced by Grammy Award-winning Italian producer Tommaso Colliva, says such collaborations are fruitful for creativity.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections

MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country.read more

News
Crescendo Music and Films join hands with KSM film productions

MUMBAI: After a spate of successful horror films like Stree, read more

News
Siddharth Kannan wins Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award

MUMBAI: Famous radio host, television anchor, Siddharth Kannan haread more

News
Global music community prevails in winning the rights to the .MUSIC domain extension

MUMBAI: DotMusic Limited (read more

News
URSA re-imagines streaming music for new artist-centric era

MUMBAI: What would a streaming service look like, if hard-nosed but optimistic professional musicread more

top# 5 articles

1
Will singer Jency Anthony make a comeback to Tamil movies?

MUMBAI: Fans wonder whether playback singer Jency Anthony will make a comeback in Tamil movies. That is something that has been on their minds since...read more

2
Bieber comments about wife Hailey on Kendall's image

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber posted a racy comment about his wife and model Hailey Baldwin on model Kendall Jenner's photograph.On Saturday, the...read more

3
Beyonce's Netflix deal worth a $60 million?

MUMBAI: Netflix has landed a three-project deal, reportedly worth a whopping $60 million, with singer Beyonce Knowles.The first of the three...read more

4
Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently...read more

5
When Paloma Faith threatened to kill neighbour's dog

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Paloma Faith, who stars in the Batman spin-off Pennyworth, says playing villain Bet Sykes turned her into a real-life psycho...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group