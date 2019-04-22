'Pratahswar's morning concert series presents 'A voice from Dharwad'

MUMBAI: At the crack of dawn on Sunday morning, Pratahswar will commence with a unique and beautiful performance by one of the most talented vocalists Dhananjay Hegde. He shall be accompanied by Vishwanath Shirodkar on Tabla and Seema Shirodkar on Harmonium. This performance is scheduled to be held at the Pu.La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi Mumbai on Sunday, 28 April 2019 at 6:30 am.

Pratahswar is a monthly morning concept of Indian Classical Music organized by Pancham Nishad and supported by Tata Capital Limited since 2006.

Pancham Nishad director Shashi Vyas said, “It gives us tremendous joy to mention that Pratahswar has presented a new artiste in every concert over the span of 13 years since its inception. Our event partner Tata Capital and Pu.La Deshpande Akademy have lent an unstinting support in our endeavor to promote this monthly concert series. The major credit also goes to our discerning and loyal audience whose participation has swelled over the years.”

Dhananjay born in a musical family is a young and talented Hindustani classical vocalist. At the age of four, he was identifying the shruthi or musical note of a car horn or temple bell. Observing this talent, his parents encouraged Dhananjay to learn music. He began learning music at the age of four from his mother Smt. Geeta Hegde. His father Sri G.S. Hegde is a Tabla player and founder of music Organization Sapthak, which is successfully promoting Hindustani Music in Karnataka.

Later, Dhananjay was fortunate enough to have trained under Pt. Venkateshkumar from Dharwad, for a while. In 1989, he joined Pt. Vinayak Torvi for an advanced training and he has undergone rigorous training under Panditji in Gurukul tradition. It was this taleem which he received from Panditji, moulded Dhananjay into a complete performer. After the intense taleem of 14 years, he shifted to Mumbai to pursue his music career and to reach greater heights in music field.

One of the interesting aspects of Dhananjay’s music is the blend of Kirana and Gwalior Gharana, which he has imbibed from his Guru.

He has performed at various prestigious music festivals all over India including Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Music Festival Pune, SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan New Delhi, Dasara Festival Mysore, Gunijan Sangeet Samaroh Indore, Samraat Sangeet Sammelan Goa, Tansen Samaroh, Gwalior and others.