Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently released Kalank. Previously, her role in Devdas as Chandramukhi, a famed courtesan was extremely loved too. The culture of the courtesans or what is known in Hindi Tawaif, is often looked down in Indian society, however, very few know that once upon a time the courtesans were extremely well versed in art, culture and etiquettes. Hira Mandi, which is now in Pakistan, was a hub for this culture. A reference of the same area is made in Kalank too. Thanks to Hindi film industry, the lives of the courtseans are depicted on reel for posterity. The number of iconic mujra songs in Hindi films are proof to the importance of this culture in our society. Let’s have a look at some of the best songs.

Ab Age Teri Marzi-Devdas: Way before Sanjay Leela Bhanali took upon the tpic of Devdas, the movie was made multiple times in Hindi as well as other languages. As one of the crucial characters of the movie was Chandramukhi, a courtesan,. Song, and dance were immensely important to the film. Devdas starring Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, and Vyjayantimala had some of most classic song. Vyjayantimala who played the role of Chandramukhi immortalized the song Ab Age Teri Marzi with her fine dancing skills.

Chalte Chalte-Pakeezah: Even today this song is the reference point for Mujra songs in Hindi films. Not the fast-paced, boisterous Mujra routine, Chalte Chalte is a slow paced song featuring Meena Kumari with her timeless beauty. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Ghulam Mustafa, this song is elegance personified.

Inhi Logon Ne-Pakeezah: Another song from Pakeezah, Inhi Logon Ne, is an upbeat song featuring the lead actress in a well-choreographed number.

Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya-Mughal-e-Azam: A song that is so iconic that it has become an idiom. The song format may be Mujra but it conveys the message to be fearless when in love. A contest between a courtesan played by the ethereal beauty Madhubala and an emperor played by Prithviraj Kapoor makes this song a visual treat. Vocals of Lata Mangeshkar, music by Naushad and lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni make it aural treat.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai-Umrao Jaan: The movie that won the actress Rekha and her voice for the film legendary Asha Bhosale, all awards including the prestigious National Award and Filmfare Awards. Each song in the film is gem composed by Khayyam, sung by Asha Bhosale, penned by Kaifi Azmi and performed by Rekha. Dil Cheez Kya Hai is one of the songs from an exquisite album of the movie.

Salam E Ishq-Mukaddar Ka Sikandar: The chemistry of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan coupled with the voice of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, this song is pure magic composed by Anandji-Kalyanji.

Raina Beeti Jaye-Amar Prem: Not every Mujra song is about dance. The word Mujra means offering. Therefore, Raina Beeti Jaye, a poignant song from Amar Prem is a fine example why, courtesans were not only about dance and looking beautiful. This song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by S D Burman.

Maar Dala-Devdas: The new age Devdas had Chandramukhi and Paro dance together. It also had two dazzling numbers by Chandramukhi in her opulent brothel. The intricately choreographed Kahe Ched Mohe and Maar Dala are two chartbusters from the movie. Sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and composed by Ismail Darbar this song can go on loops.

Tabah Ho Gaye-Kalank: The recently released multi starrer Kalank has Madhuri Dixit perform on Tabah Ho Gaye is the epitome of grace and class. Sung beautifully by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam, this song is the current talk of the town.