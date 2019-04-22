RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2019 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently released Kalank. Previously, her role in Devdas as Chandramukhi, a famed courtesan was extremely loved too. The culture of the courtesans or what is known in Hindi Tawaif, is often looked down in Indian society, however, very few know that once upon a time the courtesans were extremely well versed in art, culture and etiquettes. Hira Mandi, which is now in Pakistan, was a hub for this culture. A reference of the same area is made in Kalank too. Thanks to Hindi film industry, the lives of the courtseans are depicted on reel for posterity. The number of iconic mujra songs in Hindi films are proof to the importance of this culture in our society. Let’s have a look at some of the best songs.

Ab Age Teri Marzi-Devdas: Way before Sanjay Leela Bhanali took upon the tpic of Devdas, the movie was made multiple times in Hindi as well as other languages. As one of the crucial characters of the movie was Chandramukhi, a courtesan,. Song, and dance were immensely important to the film. Devdas starring Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, and Vyjayantimala had some of most classic song. Vyjayantimala who played the role of Chandramukhi immortalized the song Ab Age Teri Marzi with her fine dancing skills.

Chalte Chalte-Pakeezah: Even today this song is the reference point for Mujra songs in Hindi films. Not the fast-paced, boisterous Mujra routine, Chalte Chalte is a slow paced song featuring Meena Kumari with her timeless beauty. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Ghulam Mustafa, this song is elegance personified.

Inhi Logon Ne-Pakeezah: Another song from Pakeezah, Inhi Logon Ne, is an upbeat song featuring the lead actress in a well-choreographed number.

Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya-Mughal-e-Azam: A song that is so iconic that it has become an idiom. The song format may be Mujra but it conveys the message to be fearless when in love. A contest between a courtesan played by the ethereal beauty Madhubala and an emperor played by Prithviraj Kapoor makes this song a visual treat. Vocals of Lata Mangeshkar, music by Naushad and lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni make it aural treat.

Dil Cheez Kya Hai-Umrao Jaan: The movie that won the actress Rekha and her voice for the film legendary Asha Bhosale, all awards including the prestigious National Award and Filmfare Awards. Each song in the film is gem composed by Khayyam, sung by Asha Bhosale, penned by Kaifi Azmi and performed by Rekha. Dil Cheez Kya Hai is one of the songs from an exquisite album of the movie.

Salam E Ishq-Mukaddar Ka Sikandar: The chemistry of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan coupled with the voice of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, this song is pure magic composed by Anandji-Kalyanji.

Raina Beeti Jaye-Amar Prem: Not every Mujra song is about dance. The word Mujra means offering. Therefore, Raina Beeti Jaye, a poignant song from Amar Prem is a fine example why, courtesans were not only about dance and looking beautiful. This song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by S D Burman.

Maar Dala-Devdas: The new age Devdas had Chandramukhi and Paro dance together. It also had two dazzling numbers by Chandramukhi in her opulent brothel. The intricately choreographed Kahe Ched Mohe and Maar Dala are two chartbusters from the movie. Sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and composed by Ismail Darbar this song can go on loops.

Tabah Ho Gaye-Kalank: The recently released multi starrer Kalank has Madhuri Dixit perform on Tabah Ho Gaye is the epitome of grace and class. Sung beautifully by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam, this song is the current talk of the town.

Tags
Lata Mangeshkar S D Burman Asha Bhosale Naushad Madhubala Madhuri Dixit Kalyanji-Anandji Rekha Amitabh Bachchan Meena Kumari
Related news
News | 22 Apr 2019

Singers respond to Sri Lanka blasts

MUMBAI: It was indeed a sad Easter for Sri Lanka as the country faced explosions. These were noted on Sunday at Colombo and Batticaloa.

read more
News | 18 Apr 2019

We wanted to retain soul of the original song: Rochak Kohli on 'Rim Jhim Gire'

MUMBAI: Remixes and recreations of classic songs is a current trend. The trend is loved by the audience and composers too are happy to add their own touch to classic songs.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2019

Rajasthani musicians record for Pritam's 'Rajvaadi Odhni'

MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Pritam has recorded with Rajasthani musicians for the song, Rajvaadi Odhni from the recent Bollywood release, Kalank.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2019

Bollywood actors who turned singers

MUMBAI: Among the many Bollywood actors, who have doubled as singers, Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is the latest to join the bandwagon as a pop singer.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2019

Kalank: 'Tabbah Ho Gaye' - a treat for Madhuri fans

MUMBAI: Every movie starring diva Madhuri Dixit is incomplete without an elaborate song and dance sequence! Dharma Productions has just released Tabbah Ho Gaye from the much anticipated multi-starrer Kalank, which is quite a treat for Madhuri fans.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections

MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country.read more

News
Crescendo Music and Films join hands with KSM film productions

MUMBAI: After a spate of successful horror films like Stree, read more

News
Siddharth Kannan wins Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award

MUMBAI: Famous radio host, television anchor, Siddharth Kannan haread more

News
Global music community prevails in winning the rights to the .MUSIC domain extension

MUMBAI: DotMusic Limited (read more

News
URSA re-imagines streaming music for new artist-centric era

MUMBAI: What would a streaming service look like, if hard-nosed but optimistic professional musicread more

top# 5 articles

1
Will singer Jency Anthony make a comeback to Tamil movies?

MUMBAI: Fans wonder whether playback singer Jency Anthony will make a comeback in Tamil movies. That is something that has been on their minds since...read more

2
When Paloma Faith threatened to kill neighbour's dog

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Paloma Faith, who stars in the Batman spin-off Pennyworth, says playing villain Bet Sykes turned her into a real-life psycho...read more

3
Most liked courtesan songs in Hindi film history

MUMBAI: Diva Madhuri Dixit plays a yesteryear courtesan who now teaches the art of singing and dancing to the next generation in the recently...read more

4
Adele separates from husband Simon Konecki

MUMBAI: Singer Adele has parted ways with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to a statement from her representative Benny Tarantini."Adele and...read more

5
Singing for family best moment of life, says Adnan

MUMBAI: Popular singer Adnan Sami says of the 33 years appearing on television around the world, serenading wife Roya and daughter Medina has been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group