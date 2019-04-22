Kanye West sells church clothes at Coachella

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye Wests Sunday Service wasn’t the only big draw on the last day of Coachella. His worship-inspired merchandise boasted lines that stretched across the field.

The self-proclaimed "church clothes" were available for purchase during the rapper's Sunday morning performance, reports variety.com.

The collection was made up of neutral-hued items each bearing various god-fearing slogans, including "holy spirit", "trust god" and "Jesus walks" on pairs of socks.

Online reactions to the merchandise were mixed.

"Yikes," wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: "I love Kanye but I ain't paying $255 for a pretty basic hoodie."

West surprised Coachella fans with more than just pricey attire. On Sunday night, he appeared on stage during rapper Kid Cudi's set.